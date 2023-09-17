Report Card: Grading Auburn’s win over Samford

Auburn (3-0) made some mistakes but they were able to take down Samford 45-13 Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

While they should have scored more, it was a strong showing by Auburn and particularly Payton Thorne. He did have two of Auburn’s three turnovers but he showcased his athleticism and looked in command of the offense.

The defense shut down the Samford offense outside of two drives, one started deep in Auburn territory and the other was once the game was already in hand. The defensive backs continue to be turnover machines as Jaylin Simpson and J.D. Rhym both recorded interceptions.

Here is a look at how every unit graded out.

Quarterback: B+

Thorne was the best player on the field, despite throwing two bad interceptions. He did a great job spreading the ball, completing 24 passes to 10 different receivers for 282 yards and one touchdown. Known as more of a passer, he showed he can be dangerous with his legs, rushing for a team-high 123 yards and two touchdowns.

He will need to clean up the interceptions but he had his best game as a Tiger and should have plenty of confidence ahead of the toughest part of Auburn’s schedule.

Ashford was reduced to a smaller role but played well, he completed three passes for 58-yards and one touchdown and ran for another score.

Running back: D

Thorne was Auburn’s best rushing threat as the running backs were never able to get going on the ground. The running backs combined to rush for 86 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. This group was not helped by the offensive line which struggled to open holes but this was supposed to be the strength of the team and this performance is concerning.

Tight End: A

Rivaldo Fairweather had another big game for Auburn, snagging five catches for 57 yards and making some nice blocks. His 41-yard catch in the second quarter was one of the plays of the game and set up an Auburn field goal before halftime.

Wide Receiver: B

Auburn’s receivers finally had the breakout game that they needed. Jay Fair led the way with six catches for 97 yards but four other receivers also caught passes. Shane Hooks and Omari Kelly both caught long passes to set Auburn up and showed the impact they can have on the offense.

Offensive Line: C

They did a good job protecting Thorne, allowing just one sack but they were unable to create holes for the running backs. This group was hit by several injuries as Kam Stutts and Izavion Miller both left hurt and did not return. Getting them healthy ahead of next week’s game against Texas A&M is critical.

Defensive Line: B

Samford’s offense struggled to move the ball all night and the entire defense played a part in shutting them down. The defense managed just 2.0 sacks but that was partially due to Michael Hiers getting the ball out so quickly. They also held Samford to 3.5 sack-adjusted rushing yards.

Linebacker: B

Eugene Asante had a quiet game but the rest of the group stepped up to fill his shoes. It was easy to forget that the group had two new starters and that is a great thing.

Defensive Back: A

Samford’s pass-heavy attack puts pressure on the secondary and Auburn’s was up to the task Saturday night. Jaylin Simpson and J.D. Rhym both made nice interceptions and they allowed just two passes over 15 yards. The group had a few busts but that is to be expected when a team passes 31 times and the defensive backs continue to be the strength of the defense.

Special Teams: D

On the positive side, Oscar Chapman and Alex McPherson were both perfect in limited work and had several nice returns. Brian Battie had several solid returns and he continues to be a weapon in the return game.

On the negative, Jay Fair and Ja’Varrius Johnson both muffed punts with Keiote Scott unable to return punts. One of those muffs set up Samford’s first touchdown and Auburn will need to find a reliable backup to Scott.

Coaching: A

The offense looked to be in a much better rhythm than last week’s game. Thorne looked comfortable handling the offense and the quarterback rotation was much smoother. Getting several different receivers involved was a must and they did a great job dialing up plays to get the going. The defense looked prepared for the Samford offense and knew what was coming multiple times.

