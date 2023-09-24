Report Card: Grading Auburn’s loss vs. Texas A&M

Auburn (3-1, 0-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling 27-10 to the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday in Kyle Field at College Station.

Thanks to a defensive touchdown by Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante, the score made the game look closer than it was as Auburn was completely outplayed in the second half.

The defense had a great start to the game, holding the Aggies to two first-half field goals but the offense once again failed to do their part, committing costly penalties and continuously making it harder than it needed to be.

Here is how every position unit graded out in Auburn’s first SEC game of the season.

Quarterback: F

Auburn’s offense was unable to do anything against Texas A&M and it started with the quarterbacks. Payton Thorne looked uncomfortable from the start and missed several wide-open Auburn receivers in the first half. He also struggled with identifying where pressure was coming from and was ultimately pulled for Robby Ashford. The change made little difference as Ashford was able to create with his legs but Auburn was unable to finish the drive.

Running back: B

Auburn’s running backs ran the ball well but Auburn’s early down mistakes prevented them from being able to run the ball enough. Brian Battie was the best player on the offense and looks like someone Auburn needs to feature more. Damari Alston left the game injured and his status moving forward will be critical.

Tight End: C

Rivaldo Fairweather looked like someone who could be a difference-maker in the passing game, and he had three targets, but they gained just four yards. Tyler Fromm was open for a big gain early in the game but Thorne badly overthrew him.

Wide Receiver: D

Yes, Auburn’s quarterbacks missed some open receivers but Shane Hooks and Jay Fair were the only wide receivers to catch passes. Auburn brought in some experienced transfers looking to make an immediate impact and so far that has no happened.

Offensive Line: F

The Aggies have an extremely talented defense and they completely dominated Auburn’s offensive line. They allowed 5.0 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss, the Auburn offense is not good enough to be operating from behind the sticks. Every one of the linemen committed a penalty in this game and this group is too experienced to be making those mistakes.

Defensive Line: B-

This group, like the entire defense, shined in the first half but took a step back in the second half. It’s hard to blame them as the offense repeatedly failed to move the ball and they did more than enough to keep Auburn in the game. Marcus Harris and Mosiah Nasili-Kite had good games, making five and four tackles, respectively.

Linebacker: A

Eugene Asante is quickly becoming Auburn’s MVP and along with Kayin Lee, he is the reason Auburn wasn’t held to just 3 points. Asante led the team with nine tackles, including seven solo ones.

Defensive Back: B

This group shined in the first half, holding Texas A&M to just 70 yards through the air but they struggled in the second half. Lee gets credit for forcing the fumble and this group played well as they battled injuries throughout the game.

Special teams: B

This group did its job, Alex McPherson made his only field goal and extra point attempt and Oscar Chapman had a solid day punting, including a great play to save a snap that went over his head and could have been a disastrous outcome.

Auburn was unable to make a significant return but they also prevented the Aggies from any big returns.

Coaching: D

Yes, there is a significant talent gap between these two teams but Auburn’s coaching staff did not do nearly enough to win the game. The offense continuously hurt itself with penalties and poor execution. Auburn was unable to make any adjustments for the second half and the coaches will have to go to the drawing board to try and fix the offense.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire