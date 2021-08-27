Report Card: Grading Auburn coming out of fall camp

We’re almost a week away from Auburn football.

Auburn has had an up and down fall camp. At least according to the media. Bryan Harsin held a Zoom press conference and had a lot of positive things to say about the team and how they were progressing leading into this final fall practice.

As we head into game week, let’s take a look at every Auburn position group and grade them.

Quarterback: C+

If Auburn is going to progress as a team, they need Bo Nix to be better on the road. Nix hasn't managed to shake his freshmen tendencies and it has really hurt his progression as a quarterback. Can Mike Bobo reel him in and make him a better decision maker? Week three against Penn State will decide that. Until I see him win a significant game on the road (Penn State, LSU) Nix is a slightly above average quarterback in my mind. C+ is reasonable here.

Running Back: A

Tank Bigsby is a man amongst boys. He's physical, he's elusive, and he's Auburn's best player on roster. Until Auburn's passing game develops, Tank will be the focal point of this offense. His backup, Shaun Shivers, has had high praise for Mike Bobo and this new offense. Shivers will be utilized in a way that benefits his skill set. Between the tackles, running downhill, instead of horizontally like Malzahn used him. Jarquez Hunter and Jordan Ingram bring up the rear end in a running back room that lacked depth up until late spring and into the summer when both of them committed to Auburn. Because of his athleticism, Hunter has breakout potential written all over him. Ingram has been compared to Kerryon Johnson throughout the summer. They may not get many touches this season, but Auburn should be very content with their depth at RB.

Wide Receiver: B-

This group was teetering on the edge of C+ until former five-star Demetris Robertson transferred from Georiga to the Tigers in the summer. Robertson was a freshman All-American at California before injuries derailed his career. Now fully healthy, Robertson should play a big part in the passing game. However, this group is extremely inexperienced outside of Robertson. Elijah Canion saw time in Auburn's bowl game and did not disappoint. Kobe Hudson, Ze'Vian Capers, Malcom Johnson Jr., and Ja'Varrius Johnson all should see time as well. This group is so young, it's hard to predict their ceiling. Only time will tell.

Offensive Line: C+

Auburn's offensive line is arguably the weakest unit of the offense. It is also Auburn's most experienced unit. Auburn shuffled guys around during fall camp, and have now come close to setting their starting five. Austin Troxell, Brandon Council, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones, and Brodarius Hamm seem to be Auburn's starting five. Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Kilian Zeirer, Jalil Irvin, Brenden Coffey, and Kim Stutts provide depth. If Nix is going to become a better decision maker, more time in the pocket will certainly help.

Defensive Line: B

Colby Wooden should be the breakout star of this defensive line. He was a potent threat off the edge last year as a freshman and he will have a shot this year to solidify himself on the line. Tony Fair and Marcus Harris two transfers added in the offseason, should be joining him up front. Freshman Lee Hunter will also be joining the d-line. Auburn was not great at stopping the run last season (163.4 rushing yards allowed per game, 62nd nationally) but this defensive line shouldn't be asked to do much in this 3-4 scheme. Hold the point of the attack and let the linebackers clean up. As far as pass rush, Auburn needs to put pressure on the opposing QB more often. When Auburn was able to get home last season, they got sacks. But they weren't getting there often. Expect an increase in production this season.

Linebackers: A+

Owen Pappoe (93 tackles, four sacks) and Zakoby McClain (113 tackles) from the best inside linebacker core in the SEC. Newly named captain Chandler Wooten provides both leadership and depth. Derick Hall, TD Eku Leota, TD Moultry, and Dylan Brooks will most likely take up the most time at outside linebacker. This unit is deep and incredibly talented.

Defensive Backs: B+

Auburn's secondary finished fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game (242.6). They have reason to believe that they can improve on that total in 2021. Roger McCreary decided to return for his senior year after considering the NFL Draft. Safety Smoke Monday, the vocal leader of the defense, is also back. Add in Jaylin Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett, Ladarius Tennison, Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman, West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller, and SEMO State transfer Bydarrius Knighten. This group is loaded. Expect Derek Mason to turn this unit into one of the best in the country.

Special Teams: A

Preseason All-American Anders Carlson made 20 of his 22 field goal attempts last season. He didn't miss a kick in fall camp according to Harsin. Asian Marshall and Oscar Chapman split time at punter last season, and both players did a good job. Marshall seems like the front runner for the spot, but if Auburn has to switch to Chapman, they should be fine. Ja'Varrius Johnson and Demetris Robertson will be returning punts. Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers, and Donovan Kaufman should be returning kicks.

