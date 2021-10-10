Report Card: Grading Auburn’s 34-10 loss to Georgia

Auburn lost to the best team in the nation on Saturday.

I don’t think there’s a lot of debating that. I’m not saying hand the Bulldogs the trophy, but there doesn’t seem to be any team that can truly challenge them between now and the playoff. Yes, as of right now I don’t think Alabama can beat Georgia if they get to Atlanta.

To be honest with you, I’m not sure if Alabama is even going to Atlanta. They still have to play at Mississippi State (who just beat Texas A&M, who in turn beat Alabama), at home against Tennessee (who has a legit offense), at home against Arkansas, and then at Auburn to finish the season. I have concerns as to whether or not the Tide can win out.

All of this to say Auburn got smacked by the best team not only in the SEC, but in the nation this weekend. It wasn’t expected to be pretty, and it turned into a near blowout late.

Here’s Auburn’s report card in their 34-10 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

Quarterback: C

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Nix didn’t have a banner day, and he missed multiple reads to guys running wide open downfield. However, his receivers really didn’t do him any favors.

Wide Receivers: F

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This unit was abysmal. Absolutely awful. The Tigers had seven drops according to Pro Football Focus, to add to their SEC-leading total of 23.

I am not exaggerating when I say this is the worst group of Auburn receivers I’ve seen in my lifetime as a fan. They can’t get separation. They can’t catch. And they can’t run their routes.

Offensive Line: D+

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn’s offensive line couldn’t hold up against Georgia, but honestly, who can?

Running Backs: D

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Neither Tank Bigsby or Jarquez Hunter could get much of anything going on Saturday. Both had less than 30 yards rushing.

Defense Line: D-

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

The defensive line folded in the second half. They couldn’t get pressure sending six when Georgia wanted to throw several times, either.

Linebackers: D+

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Auburn’s linebackers couldn’t cover Georgia’s receivers or tight ends. They weren’t getting much help from the defensive line, but they were still ineffective.

Secondary: F

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

I want to hope that this unit turns things around, but when Auburn has to play a balanced offense, their secondary implodes. It was certainly the case against the best team in the nation.

Special Teams: C

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Anders Carlson made his only field goal of the day. Oscar Chapman averaged 46 yards per punt.

1

1