Report card: Grading ASU's performance against Fresno State

The Arizona State football team laid an egg Saturday at Mountain American Stadium with a 29-0 loss to Fresno State.

Here's how the offense, defense, and special teams were graded on their performances.

Offense: F

There is no other grade to give an offense that coughs the ball up eight times. There was no redeeming number whatsoever on this side of the ball.

Fresno State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) reacts after recovering a fumble by Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.

Defense: B-

The defense has had its back to the wall due to the struggles of the offense. That has been the case not just on Saturday but through the first three games. Nine Fresno State points came off turnovers, so it had just 20 off its own drives. That wins a lot of games. Demetries Ford had a team-high nine tackles and a breakup while Chris Edmonds had nine tackles.

Special teams: C

Josh Carlson had one of his better nights with three punts for an average of 41.3. Elijah Badger had 102 yards on five kick returns. The only ASU kickoff went for a touchback and the three punts were returned for 12 yards. Nothing great, nothing bad. Just average.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grading Arizona State football after loss to Frenso State