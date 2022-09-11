Report Card: Grading Alabama’s narrow win over Texas

You could hear the collective sigh of relief from Crimson Tide fans when Will Reciahrd’s 33-yard field goal sailed through the uprights with just 10 seconds left to give Alabama a 20-19 lead over Texas on Saturday.

Despite 15 penalties and inconsistent play on both sides of the ball, Alabama was able to escape Austin with a win over the pesky Longhorns to improve to 2-0 on the young season, but with a lot of questions left to answer.

Now that we have all had time to reflect on Saturday’s performance, it is time for our weekly edition of the Alabama Report Card where we grade all three phases of the Tide’s previous contest.

First…the offense…

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Grade: C+

I am not sure where to even begin with the Alabama offense. The Tide started off just fine with an 11-play drive that set up a Will Reichard 52-yard field goal. On the next series, Jase McClellan would scamper for an 81-yard touchdown run, and it looked like Alabama was firing on all cylinders.

Unfortunately, that is about where the good news for the offense ends. For the next three quarters, the Tide spent a lot of time punting the football. The play calling was off, the execution was lacking, and passes were being dropped. The offense was just completely stagnant.

But to give credit where credit is due, Bryce Young did what Bryce Young does. Young led yet another epic comeback victory with a pair of clutch drives to give Alabama the road win.

Next…the defense…

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Grade: B-

It wasn’t the best effort from the Tide defense either. Penalties really impacted the game when Alabama was on defense. There were also parts of the game plan that was slightly confusing. Like sending one of the nation’s best pass rushers 20-yards downfield in man coverage against arguably the best running back in the country.

It’s hard to be overly critical considering the fact the offense kept going three and out and putting the defense right back on the 120-degree field with minimal rest.

Story continues

Would the game have been different if Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers doesn’t get hurt? Sure, you could make that argument. But I’d also like to point out that nobody does a better job of making in-game adjustments than Nick Saban, so who’s to say the Tide defense doesn’t turn things around and start to make the redshirt freshman QB look like one?

Finally…special teams…

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A+

If Saturday’s win over Texas tells anyone anything it’s the fact that you play for 60 minutes and all three phases of the game are important. Just imagine the state of the Alabama fan base if not for the clutch kicking of Alabama’s Will Reichard.

Reichard’s game-winner will forever be remembered by both Tide and Longhorn fans.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire