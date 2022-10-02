Report Card: Grading Alabama’s impressive road win over Arkansas

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has to be pleased with the resiliency his team showed on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide would lose its star quarterback Bryce Young early in the contest and would weather the storm of a third-quarter surge by the Razorbacks to defeat Arkansas 49-26.

The Alabama offense would need to lean on the ground game in the second half with the absence of Young and the offensive line and the backs delivered.

Jahmyr Gibbs broke two touchdown runs of 70+ yards in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Tide. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe also had a run of 77-yards on a long third down to set up a touchdown for Alabama.

Defensively it was a bit of an up-and-down day, but to be fair they were put in some unfortunate circumstances on a couple of occasions in the third quarter.

Now that we have had time to digest the victory, let’s take a look at this week’s report card for the Crimson Tide.

First…the offense…

Grade: A+

This sounds a bit odd considering the Tide played the majority of the contest without Young at the helm, but give credit to Milroe, Gibbs, and the offensive line for coming together and pouring on 49 points on the road. It appears Alabama has found its running game.

Next…the defense…

Grade: B+

Some folks may take offense to this grade, given how Alabama surrendered 26 points to the Hogs, but allow me to explain. The Razorbacks surged in the third quarter for 16 points, but it is important to remember that they were able to get three points after recovering an onside kick and another seven points after a horrendous snap on a punt attempt which gave the Razorbacks the ball inside the five-yard line. Alabama held Arkansas to less than 200 yards passing and just 3.7 yards per carry against perhaps the most physical rushing attack in the country. The defense wasn’t perfect, but it was a lot better than people will lead you to believe.

Finally…special teams…

Grade: C+

A pair of special teams blunders led to 10 points for the Hogs which is never ideal. The high point for the special teams unit once again was Kool-Aid McKinstry in the punt return game. For some reason, teams continue to punt to the nation’s leader in punt return yards.

