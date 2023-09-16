Report card: Grading Alabama football vs. South Florida. Did anyone get a passing mark?

TAMPA − Alabama football turned its attention Saturday, with what it hoped would be a newfound focus, to South Florida. And considering the Bulls were 1-11 just a year ago, winless in the American Athletic Conference, and are now under a new coaching staff, the matchup had the makings of a get-right game for a Crimson Tide team reeling from a 10-point home loss to Texas. It proved not to be the case in a 17-3 Alabama win.

Here's how we graded No. 10 Alabama against South Florida at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Offense: F

It was ugly in almost every respect. Alabama couldn't move the ball consistently with two different quarterbacks, and in the face of heavy blitzing, didn't pass protect especially well. The Crimson Tide punted on its first five possessions and needed a turnover deep in USF territory to keep from being shut out in the first half. The running game was somewhat of a bright spot, but this is a broken unit right now.

Defense: A

This unit absolutely carried the day for the Crimson Tide. Were it not for Kevin Steele's unit turning the Bulls away with stop after stop, this likely would've been an embarrassing loss. There were a few missed tackles, but overall, a very strong performance. Against USF, that should've been expected, but there were signs that the Crimson Tide got some of its problems against Texas cleaned up.

Special teams: C

The combination of kicker Will Reichard and punter James Burnip were solid once again for Alabama, but that doesn't mean it was a clean game on special teams. Kool-Aid McKinstry's muffed punt led to USF's early 3-0 lead, and a penalty brought back a would-be kickoff return for a touchdown by Terrion Arnold.

Coaching: D

One would've thought Alabama would be brimming with excitement to get back on the field after its Week 2 disappointment against Texas, but it came out flat, at least offensively, and showed little enthusiasm. Pulling Tyler Buchner for Ty Simpson proved to be the right move, if not the only move. Meanwhile, penalties hurt more than the number of flags and yardage marched off would indicate. Along with Arnold's kickoff return being erased, there were also offsetting flags that wiped out a McKinstry interception.

Overall: D

Alabama's defensive grade here is sort of like an 'A' in P.E. amid floundering marks in the harder subjects. There continue to be significant problems along the offensive line and the quarterback carousel showed no sign of slowing down, much less stopping, anytime soon.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread

