Report Card: Grading Alabama’s dominating Week 1 win over Utah State

In a completely one-sided contest, Nick Saban and Alabama dominated Utah State on Saturday night to the tune of 55-0.

Bryce Young led things offensively for Alabama which didn’t seem to miss a beat despite losing its leading rushing and top two receivers from 2021.

Defensively the competition level may have not been what the Tide will see in the coming weeks, but anytime you can shut out an opponent you have to feel good about your defense.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson had nothing but positive things to say about the 2022 version of the Crimson Tide. In his postgame press conference, Anderson had this to say about Alabama:

“So, I don’t want to point fingers anywhere. We physically got out-matched most of the night. I’m sure we made some mistakes, but they weren’t glaring. … We got beat by a better football with a lot of great athletes.”

Anderson’s compliments are not that surprising considering how well Alabama played right out of the gate. So, without further ado let’s get to the Week 1 report card for the Crimson Tide.

First…the offense…

Grade: A-

It’s hard to find much to complain about the Tide’s offensive performance on Saturday night. One thing I did notice is that Alabama was not able to consistently rush the football. Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs each had some explosive runs but Alabama lacked consistent plays on the ground throughout the night.

Alabama scored 41 points in the first half and would quickly score again to start the second half before allowing the backups in to complete the contest.

Jalen Milroe was able to connect on one touchdown pass but would also throw an interception after underthrowing a streaking Christian Leary.

Overall it was a fantastic start to the season for an Alabama offense breaking in so many new weapons.

Next…the defense…

Grade: A+

The Alabama defense was completely dominant from start to finish. Utah State never once found a rhythm in the contest and that was in large part to Alabama’s dominating and suffocating front seven which totally outmatched the Aggies physically.

It doesn’t appear that the 2022 Crimson Tide defense has any weaknesses. But we’ll find out more this next week in Austin.

Finally…special teams…

Grade: B+

The special teams unit was nearly flawless up until the point they allowed a punt to be blocked. While it was completely inconsequential to the outcome of Saturday night’s matchup, a mistake like that against a little better competition could be the difference between winning and losing.

I look for Alabama to get this cleaned up rather quickly this upcoming week.

