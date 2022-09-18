Report Card: Grading Alabama’s dominating win over ULM

Alabama did precisely what they were supposed to do on Saturday completely dominating the ULM Warhawks 63-7. While the performance was not perfect, the Crimson Tide would score in various ways, including one on defense and two from the special teams unit.

Head coach Nick Saban has to be pleased with the effort the team came out with jumping out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter. But in the second quarter, the Tide would lose a little bit of its intensity.

Any time you can hang a 60 burger you have to be pleased but there is still plenty of areas the Crimson Tide will need to improve on.

Let’s take a look at this week’s report card.

First…the offense…

Grade: B+

This was a bit of a weird performance for the Alabama offense. Bryce Young threw a pair of interceptions and some of the young receivers still struggled to get open from time to time.

Jahmyr Gibbs is nearly unstoppable and should be the guy that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien develops each game plan around.

The offensive line was better and Alabama was able to play a lot of young players in the blowout win.

Next…the defense…

Grade: A-

The Alabama defense controlled the game for pretty much its entirety. Will Anderson returned to Will Anderson form with multiple tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Even when many of the second-team defenders entered the game a dropoff did not occur. Saturday was a really solid showing for the Tide defense.

Finally…special teams…

Grade: A+

Alabama’s special teams unit completely took the game over on Saturday. The Tide would block one punt and then take it to the endzone for a touchdown. Late in the contest Brian Branch, on his first career punt return, would take it 68-yards for a touchdown. Kool-Aid McKinstry totaled 139 return yards on five returns. Freshman wide receiver Isaiah Bond would also get in the action in the punt return game with a 34-yard return. Jahmyr Gibbs would add one kick return for 57 yards.

Will Reichard was also a perfect 9 for 9 on extra-point attempts. All around it was a very impressive performance for the Alabama special teams.

