Report Card: Grading Alabama’s disappointing 34-24 loss to Texas

For the first time since 2007, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team have suffered a non-conference home loss as the Texas Longhorns handed the Crimson Tide a 34-24 defeat on Saturday night.

The Longhorns deserve a tremendous amount of respect for the effort they put forth inside Byrant-Denny Stadium, but it’s also fair to say that Alabama did not do itself any favors with the number of turnovers and penalties that were committed.

There is a lot for this team to clean up on both sides of the ball moving forward and will need to do so if they have hopes of winning the West.

Now it’s time to break out the grade book and deliver our report card on the Crimson Tide’s performance.

Overall Grade: C

As I mentioned earlier, Alabama did not put up its best performance on Saturday night. Both the offense and the defense left a lot to be desired and a ton to improve upon if they have hopes of making a run.

Offensive Grade: C-

Penalties, bad snaps, and turnovers plagued the Alabama offense against Texas. Jalen Milroe had an up-and-down performance and his two interceptions led to 10 points for the Longhorns. The Tide needs to find an identity on offense and soon.

Defensive Grade: C

Like the offense, the defense played well in spots, but penalties, a lack of pass rush, and busted coverages led to a sloppy performance. Kevin Steele and the Alabama defense have to find ways to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks or it’s going to be a long season for the secondary.

Special Teams Grade: A+

Both Will Reichard and James Burnip played their tails off on Saturday night. Reichard was 3-3 on field goal attempts, including nailing a 51-yarder. Burnup punted five times for an average of 52.6 and pinned the Longhorns inside the 20 on three separate occasions. Special teams appear to be the strength of this Alabama team.

Up Next: South Florida

Alabama will travel to Tampa next week to take on the South Florida Bulls who are currently 1-1 on the season.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire throughout the week as we get you primed and ready for Alabama’s Week 3 matchup against USF.

