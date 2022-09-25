Report Card: Grading Alabama’s commanding win over Vanderbilt

The Alabama football team started the 2022 SEC play off with a bang with a completely dominating victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night, 55-3.

The Crimson Tide offense, led by quarterback Bryce Young, put together what I believe to be the most complete performance of the season while Will Anderson and the Alabama defense continues to show how stout they are after only surrendering a field goal against the Commodores.

Head coach Nick Saban believes that his team is improving each and every week but understands greater challenges are ahead on the schedule.

Let’s take a look at this week’s report card for the Crimson Tide.

First…the offense…

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Grade: A+

Bryce Young put together his best performance of the season on Saturday night and it looks like wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks has found his rhythm in the Crimson Tide offense after putting together a career night. All in all the Alabama offense scored 55 points while racking up 628 total yards.

Next…the defense…

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Grade: A+

What is there left to say about the Alabama defense? Will Anderson continues to be unblockable, the linebackers are playing fast and physical, and the secondary rarely gives up anything big. The performance Saturday night against Vanderbilt was completely dominant allowing just three points and 129 total yards.

Finally…special teams…

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Grade: B+

The Alabama special teams put together yet another solid performance against Vanderbilt on Saturday night. The Tide did muff a couple of punts but were able to recover both and Kool-Aid McKinstry would also fumble one punt return, other than that it is hard to find much fault with specialists in Tuscaloosa.

