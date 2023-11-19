Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 66-10 win over Chattanooga

Alabama earned a huge win over FCS opponent, Chattanooga, in Week 12. With the Iron Bowl next week, the Crimson Tide will look to finish the season strong, and the team certainly looked the part against the Mocs at home.

The defense allowed only 10 points and a handful of chunk plays worth more than a few yards. The offense continues to develop and Jalen Milroe looks more confident every single week that goes by.

With eyes on the College Football Playoff, Alabama has to play nearly perfect football to convince the committee that the Tide deserves to be ranked inside the top four.

Before moving forward, look back to the Chattanooga game to see how Alabama graded.

Overall grade: A

We only got to see the true Alabama first-team offense for the first two quarters, so part of this grade has to deal with the second or third-team players that came in. Despite Ty Simpson’s negligence near the goalie on what would have been an 80-yard touchdown run, he looked solid. Keep in mind that it was Chattanooga, but the Tide played well.

Offensive grade: A

Alabama’s offense managed to put up a whopping 66 points on the Mocs, which is an impressive feat no matter who the opponent is. We saw solid outings from every positional unit at multiple levels on the depth chart. Tommy Rees had an opportunity to test out some new looks and some different players as the race to the postseason heats up.

Defensive grade: B+

Sure, there were a couple of big plays and the Mocs reached the end zone once. However, the defense played well overall. The only reason the defense doesn’t get an A here is because of their inability to slow the run game. For the first time in 20 years, the Crimson Tide allowed over 100 yards to an FCS running back. Something to clean up before next week.

Special teams grade: A+

This one is all for Will Reichard. Entering this game, he needed 22 points to become the all-time leading points scorer in college football history. Now, he only needs 10.

