Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 49-21 win over Kentucky

Anytime you can get a road win in the SEC, it is fun. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team accomplished just that on Saturday with their dominating 49-21 win over Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington.

Alabama was fairly dominant on both sides of the ball from start to finish and the Wildcats were never really in it once the Tide took an early 21-0 lead.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe was once again splendid with six total touchdowns and the Alabama defense continuously stuffed Kentucky’s offense.

Now let’s see how the Crimson Tide graded out this week on our Alabama football report card!

Overall Grade: A

For a noon kickoff on the road, it is hard to find much fault in the way the Crimson Tide played on Saturday. Aside from a couple of mental mistakes that led to turnovers or penalties, Alabama played well and continues to prove they are among the best teams in the nation.

Offensive Grade: A

Jalen Milroe is continuing to lead this Alabama offense that is showing signs of elite playmaking ability at just the right time. Alabama dropped 49 points and nearly 450 yards on the road against one of the better defenses in the conference. It wasn’t always perfect, but when you nearly drop 50, you are doing something right.

Defensive Grade: A

Don’t let the 21 points allowed fool you, the Alabama defense played well on Saturday. Kentucky only had 253 total yards, 74 of which came on one play during mop-up duty. If we are being honest, the only time the Wildcats were able to put points on the board was due to penalties or turnovers. All in all, the Alabama defense continues to play at a high level.

Special Teams Grade: B

Alabama was just fine on special teams except for one play. After going up 21-0 and the defense forcing another Kentucky punt, Kool-Aid McKinstry would muff the punt and put the Wildcats in prime scoring position. Outside of that, it was a near-perfect day for Alabama’s special teams.

