Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide ended the 2022 football season in a decisive fashion with a drumming of the Kansas State Wildcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Bryce Young delivered one of his best performances for Alabama in what was most likely his final game for the Crimson Tide.

Although the season did not conclude in a national championship, the Alabama football team delivered the season’s best performance, showing just how elite of a team they could have been.

For the final time this season, here is our report card for each phase of the game in the Crimson Tide’s 45-20 stomping of Kansas State.

First…the offense…

Grade: A-

After a tough couple of series to start the game, Bryce Young and the Alabama offense dialed things in and pretty much had their way with the Kansas State defense for the rest of the game. Alabama wracked up nearly 500 yards of offense and averaged nine yards per play. Young couldn’t have scripted a better finale.

Next…the defense…

Grade: B-

It wasn’t a great performance for the Alabama defense, but it was pretty dang solid. Other than the 88-yard touchdown run, Alabama shut down Deuce Vaughn. Wildcat quarterback Will Howard never really found a rhythm as Alabama picked him off twice during the contest. A good and opportunistic performance from the Tide.

Finally…special teams…

Grade: A+

Alabama’s special teams unit put on a clinic against the Wildcats. Will Reichard consistently and strategically placed his kickoffs and put the Kansas State return in a tough spot. Reichard also connected on a 49-yard field goal and was a perfect 6 for 6 on extra-point attempts. A fitting end to a spectacular career for Reichard.

