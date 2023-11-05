Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 42-28 win over LSU

Alabama’s 42-28 win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium gave the Crimson Tide some wiggle room atop the SEC West standings.

After a back-and-forth first half, Alabama once again flexed its muscles in the second half outscoring the Tigers 21-7 in the final 30 minutes of action.

With the win, Alabama improves to 8-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in SEC play with just two conference games remaining, both of which are on the road. The Crimson Tide will need to win just one of those to clinch the SEC West and move on to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

As the Alabama faithful celebrate the thrilling victory, let’s look at this week’s Alabama football report card!

Overall Grade: B+

I really wanted to give Coach Saban and the team an A for their effort on Saturday night, but I still believe there are areas that the Tide can clean up and improve upon. Overall it was a great win for the team and another step in the right direction.

Offensive Grade: A

Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense put together their most complete performance of the season against the Tigers. I know LSU’s defense is suspect at best, but the Tide executed and made plays on a consistent basis and is starting to show signs of becoming a more complete unit.

Defensive Grade: B

I know the 28 points given up doesn’t look great, but considering LSU is the nation’s top offense, you have to like the fact that in the second half, the Tigers were only able to score once. While there were some lapses throughout the contest, the defense stepped up when they needed to and got several key stops in the second half.

Special Teams Grade: C-

For the first time all season, Will Reichard left fans slightly disappointed. Reichard missed on a pair of field goals, but fortunately, they did not come back to haunt the Tide. On a positive note, Kendrick Law had a couple of nice kick returns and Kool-Aid McKinstry did a much better job of fielding punts.

