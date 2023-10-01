Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 40-17 win over Mississippi State

The Alabama Crimson Tide put together one of its best performances in a road environment in quite some time on Saturday night with a 40-17 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

With the win, Alabama moves to 4-1 on the season and a perfect 2-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs drop to 2-3 on the season and an abysmal 0-3 in conference competition.

It was a balanced attack on Saturday night for the Crimson Tide will all three phases of the game playing well for a large portion of the competition.

Now it is time to break out this week’s Alabama football report card!

Overall Grade: B+

Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed in the way Alabama played on Saturday night. Offensively there were no turnovers and defensively, the Crimson Tide forced multiple turnovers. Once again, the special teams were rock-solid as well. While there is still a lot that Alabama can clean up, this team seems to be improving each and every week.

Offensive Grade: B+

It wasn’t always pretty for the Alabama offense but they played well for the most part. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage allowing the Tide running backs to make plays. Quarterback Jalen Milroe appears to be gaining more confidence with every snap, which is always a good sign. Consistency is key for this bunch.

Defensive Grade: A

The rush defense was not at its best against the Bulldogs but you can’t overlook the three forced turnovers including one pick-six. Alabama allowed just 107 passing yards and had Will Rogers rattled throughout the contest. The Crimson Tide are among the nation’s elite on the defensive side of the ball.

Special Teams: B+

Although Will Reichard and James Burnip were as solid as could be, Alabama struggled to bring down the Bulldog kick returners on multiple occasions. I am sure Coach Saban and his staff will address that this week.

Up Next: Texas A&M

Alabama will head to College Station next Saturday to take on Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

