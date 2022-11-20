Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team didn’t strictly come out and exert joyless murder ball on the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday. Still, they did enough to earn a 34-0 victory to wrap up the non-conference slate.

In fact, Saturday’s performance was sort of an example of how the entire 2022 season has gone for the Crimson Tide. Alabama looked good in some spots, but also a bit out of sorts at other times.

Bryce Young and the Tide offense put up over 500 yards of offense while the defense pitched a shutout and allowed just over 200 yards to the Governors. Still, there was a lot that Alabama could have done better in the matchup.

Let’s take a look at how the Crimson Tide graded out.

First…the offense…

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B-

I am not really sure how to grade the offense. They put up over 500 yards but were only able to hang 34 points on Austin Peay which isn’t exactly dominant. Bryce Young turned out a normal Bryce Young performance but running back Jase McClellan and wide receiver Jermaine Burton were the main standouts for the Tide. The offensive line manhandled the inferior Governors for much of the contest but allowed three sacks. It wasn’t great but it also wasn’t too bad. Just a slightly above-average performance for Alabama.

Next…the defense…

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A-

Some folks are bound to complain that I am giving the Tide defense an A-grade but Alabama forced three turnovers and pitched a shutout. Not sure what else Tide fans want them to do.

Finally…special teams…

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B-

For the most part, the special teams unit had a solid game, but a pair of blunders led to an average grade. On the opening kick, freshman receiver Emmanuel Henderson attempted a return that he should not have. Then, for the second time this season, an opponent’s punt hit a Tide player resulting in a turnover. Will Reichard was perfect on the day once again for the Tide.

