Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 34-20 win over Tennessee

In an incredible comeback effort from the Crimson Tide, Alabama defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 34-20 in the 106th edition of the “Third Saturday in October” on Saturday afternoon from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

After trailing 20-7 at the half, Nick Saban led the Crimson Tide to a historic come-from-behind victory with a dominating second-half performance that saw Alabama outscore the Vols 27-0.

With the win Alabama moves to 7-1 on the season and a perfect 5-0 in SEC play heading into their bye week before another major conference matchup with the LSU Tigers.

As the Alabama faithful celebrate the rivalry win, let’s look at this week’s Alabama football report card!

Overall Grade: B+

Alabama really struggled in the first half, especially offensively. But after the halftime break, the team settled in and played their best half of football, dominating Tennessee 27-0. The complimentary football played over the final 30 minutes is what Tide fans have been wanting to see for a while now.

Offensive Grade: B-

After the abysmal first half, this was well on its way to being a D-, but the game is played for 60 minutes and the Alabama offense finished well. Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw for over 200 yards and running back Jase McClellan ran for over 100, creating a balanced attack. This offense still has a lot of growing to do, but you can see the incremental improvements they are making.

Defensive Grade: A

Once the Alabama defense settled into the contest, it was a dominating performance. Don’t let Tennessee’s total yards fool you either, a large chunk of those yards came when Alabama conceded yards to prevent scores late in the contest. The Tide defense shut out the Vols in the second half and even put a touchdown on the board with Jihaad Campbell’s fumble recovery for a touchdown that iced the game for Alabama. Kevin Steele has this unit clicking.

Special Teams Grade: A

Will Reichard and James Burnip continue to show that they are among the best specialists in college football. Burnip averaged 43.6 yards per punt and pinned the Vols inside the 20 on two different occasions. Reichard once again was perfect on the day connecting on all four of his extra point attempts and a pair of field goal attempts, one being a 50-yarder. There were a couple of gaffs on special teams though with Kool-Aid McKinstry not fielding a pair of punts that set the Tide offense up in bad field position.

