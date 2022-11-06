Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 32-31 overtime loss the LSU

Another undisciplined performance on the road by Alabama led to another loss by the Crimson Tide, this time at the hands of the LSU Tigers.

Head coach Nick Saban can’t seem to get through to this team about consistency in performance and playing intelligent and situational football.

Bryce Young and the Alabama offense did not have their best performance and the Alabama defense did not finish the game strong which led to the upset in Death Valley.

Now with two losses, Alabama is likely out of the mix to win the SEC West and a potential birth in the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take look at how the Crimson Tide graded out in their Week 10 performance.

First…the offense…

Grade: C-

The entire Alabama offense never really found its groove on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Bryce Young led the team right down the field on its opening drive but would throw an untimely interception in the endzone and that proved to be the difference in the game. Young was never really in sync with his receivers which lead to a completion rate of just 48%. The Crimson Tide struggled to finish off drives for a large portion of the contest, settling for four Will Reichard field goal attempts. The playing calling was suspect and the execution was lacking. It was simply just a poor performance by the Crimson Tide offense all the way around.

Next…the defense…

Grade: C-

For about two quarters the Alabama defense played pretty well. LSU struggled to move the ball with any consistency and the Tide applied plenty of pressure on Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels. But the Tide just can’t seem to ever get a stop when it needs to. Poor situational football haunts the Crimson Tide defense and it cost them another game.

Finally…special teams…

Grade: B+

The lone bright spot from the Alabama team on Saturday night was the special teams. James Burnip averaged 49.8 yards per punt attempt and Will Reichard was perfect on the night, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts, including the 46-yarder that sent the game into overtime.

