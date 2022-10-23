Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State

After Alabama dropped a road game to Tennessee the previous weekend, the Crimson Tide now have their backs against the wall and are in a must-win situation for the remainder of the season.

The Tide’s first test came against Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night and Nick Saban and Alabama were able to take care of business at home with a 30-6 victory.

Alabama’s effort was not always pretty, but it was enough to cover the three-touchdown spread. Still, there are areas that the Crimson Tide will need to improve on as they head into the BYE week.

Let’s take a look at how Alabama graded out this week.

First…the offense…

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Alabama was pedestrian at best on Saturday night offensively. Outside of a handful of magician-like plays from Bryce Young, Alabama did next to nothing. Alabama got zero push along the offensive line in the run game and could never really find a rhythm as a unit and only managed 290 yards of total offense.

Next…the defense…

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Grade: A-

If Alabama would have been able to preserve the shutout on the final play of the game, they would have received an A+ grade. Early in the contest Alabama played with a bend but don’t break mentality but soon found its pass rush and locked down the Bulldog offense.

Finally…special teams…

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A-

Will Reichard was back doing Will Reichard things on Saturday night. He connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder. Punter James Burnip pinned the Bulldogs inside the 20 on three different occasions. Alabama did give up a few solid kick returns to Mississippi State and that is the only complaint I have from a special teams perspective.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire