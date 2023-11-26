Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 27-24 win over Auburn

I don’t know about you, but I am not sure I have completely processed the events that unfolded in the final minutes of the 2023 Iron Bowl inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night.

In one of the more miraculous plays in college football history, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe found Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown on fourth and goal from the 31-yard line to seal the 27-24 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

Now that we have all collected our breath, it is time for our weekly report card on the Crimson Tide’s performance. Let’s take a look!

Overall Grade: B-

For all that the Tide did wrong throughout the game, you can’t ignore the fact that they made the plays they had to make in order to come away with a win. Call it luck or good fortune if you want, but players made the necessary plays in clutch situations and did enough to get a road win in the SEC.

Offensive Grade: B-

Whether it was penalties or poor execution, the Alabama offense often couldn’t get out of their own way on Saturday against the Tigers. But once again, when the Tide needed points, Milroe and the offense delivered.

Defensive Grade: B-

Alabama’s defense struggled to stop the run, especially in the first half and that allowed Auburn to hang in the game. But like the offense, late in the game when they had to get stops, the defense came up big for the Tide.

Special Teams: B-

Lost in the madness is the fact that Will Reichard tied the NCAA record for all-time points scored but did miss his opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot with a missed field goal. Alabama also recovered a muffed punt that set up the Tide’s game-winning score.

