Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 27-24 win over Georgia

Saturday’s 27-24 win over the Georgia Bulldogs catapulted Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide into the thick of the College Football Playoff discussion. Maybe by the time some of you are reading this, the Crimson Tide already knows their fate for the postseason, but for now, Alabama football fans wait with bated breath.

Alabama’s win over Georgia ended the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak that covered over 700 days.

It wasn’t Alabama’s best performance by any stretch, but the Crimson Tide made the necessary plays to pull off the upset.

Now is it time to look at this week’s Alabama football report card:

Overall Grade: B+

It wasn’t the most consistent performance for Alabama overall but once again, the Crimson Tide made the clutch plays when they needed to and did just enough to upset the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs.

Offensive Grade: B-

Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense had an up-and-down day on Saturday. Some of that is due to going up a good Georgia defense, but the Tide also did some stuff to hurt itself. Milroe’s accuracy was not where it needed to be and he also took some unnecessary sacks. But there is no denying the clutch factor that Milroe presents. When the Crimson Tide needs plays, he makes them and delivers them again on Saturday.

Defensive Grade: B+

Alabama’s defense was rock solid on Saturday afternoon against a high-flying Georgia offense. The Bulldogs obviously made some plays throughout the contest, but overall, this defense kept Alabama in the game and made stops when they had to have them.

Special Teams Grade: A

It was a celebratory performance for the Alabama special teams has place kicker Will Reichard became the FBS leader in all-time points scored. Reichard was perfect on the day and made key field goals to propel the Tide ti victory.

