Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 27-20 loss to Michigan in Rose Bowl

Alabama’s dreams of another national championship will have to wait another year after the Crimson Tide suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl matchup of the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide held a seven-point lead with around four minutes remaining in the contest but were unable to secure a victory over the No. 1 ranked Wolverines.

Alabama struggled to find consistency throughout the game on both offense and defense and could not make the plays in crunch time and that proved to be the Tide’s downfall.

As the dust settles after the disappointing loss, it is time to reveal the Alabama football report card from the semifinal loss to Michigan.

Overall Grade: C+

As I mentioned earlier, Alabama struggled both offensively and defensively to get into much of a rythmn and play with any consistency. However, you have to tip your hat to what the Tide was able to do on special teams. With that being said, you can’t put up a C effort in the College Football Playoff and expect to come away with a win.

Offensive Grade: C-

The story of the game was Alabama’s inability to put together drives on offense. Whether it was play calling, execution, or just mental mistakes, Alabama could not get out of its way. The running game worked well in spurts but the lack of a passing game hampered the Tide offense. Some of the early season mistakes once again loomed large for the Alabama offense.

Defensive Grade: C+

The Alabama defense played well at times but there were simply too many blown coverages and lapses during crunch time to give them a higher grade than a C+. Like the offense, some of the defenses’ early season struggles came to light once again.

Special Teams Grade: A

What a performance by Will Reichard and James Burnip on Monday night. Alabama’s two specialists were simply splendid and the Tide needed them to be. Reichard connected on a pair of field goals from 50+ yards while Burnip boomed seven punts for an average of 50.3 yards and pinned the Michigan offense inside the 20 on five separate occasions. You won’t find a collective performance from specialists much better than what Reichard and Burnip delivered.

