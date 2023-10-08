Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 26-20 win over Texas A&M

The Alabama Crimson Tide improved to 5-1 (3-0 SEC) with a hard-fought 26-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon in College Station.

It wasn’t always pretty for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide as the team couldn’t get out of his own way with 14 penalties including one senseless penalty that brought back a touchdown after a blocked field goal.

There are obviously some lessons to be learned for Alabama, but anytime you can get a road win in the SEC, especially at a place like Kyle Field, you will take it.

As the Tide makes the trip back to Tuscaloosa, let’s take a look at this week’s report card!

Overall Grade: B

If not for all the penalties and self-inflicted wounds, this could possibly be a better grade. Nonetheless, Alabama did enough to get the win and take a stronghold on the SEC West.

Offensive Grade: B-

Jalen Milroe had a career day against a stingy Texas A&M defense throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama struggled to establish a run game and pre-snap penalties continue to haunt the offensive line. Right now it is all about the little things for the Alabama offense.

Defensive Grade: A

Every time it needed to get a stop, the Alabama defense stepped up and did just that. The Crimson Tide surrendered just three second-half points and helped propel Alabama to victory. Consistent pressure and great coverage in the backend are always nice to have, too. Kevin Steele and his bunch continue to get it done.

Special Teams: B+

This would be an A if not for the long punt return that Alabama allowed in the first half to the Aggies. Outside of that, it was another great outing for the Tide. Chris Braswell added a blocked field goal in the second half that was a big turning point for Alabama.

