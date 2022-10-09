Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M

Alabama did about everything they could do to lose Saturday night’s matchup with Texas A&M. Turnovers and missed scoring opportunities nearly cost the Tide against the Aggies.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban mentioned in his postgame press conference that the team would need to play better if they had any hopes of being successful next weekend when his team travels to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Each week here at Roll Tide Wire we dish out our grades on all three phases of the game for Alabama and it is now time to see how the Tide faired against Texas A&M.

First..the offense…

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

The Tide offense simply turned the ball over too much to receive any higher grade. Alabama’s four turnovers nearly cost them a game that should have not been close if we are being honest. Jalen Milroe was making his first career start for the Tide at quarterback and he had his fair share of ups and downs. Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs continued to shine for Alabama as he wracked up over 150 rushing yards in the contest. I don’t think offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien had his best day either.

Next…the defense…

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Grade: B+

Because of all the turnovers from the offense, the Alabama defense was put in far too many unfortunate circumstances. Alabama stuffed the Aggie rushing attack holding them to just 70 yards rushing on 25 attempts. Aggie quarterback Haynes King did throw for 253 yards but it took nearly 50 passing attempts to reach that mark. In the end, the defense stood tall when they had to.

Finally…special teams…

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

Will Reichard had a very unlike Will Reichard performance on Saturday night missing two field goal attempts that could have put the game away for the Tide. Other than the two misses it was a pretty solid special teams performance for Alabama. But those two misses loomed large late in the contest.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire