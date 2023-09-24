Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 24-10 win over Ole Miss

It wasn’t perfect, but Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide put together some of its best football of the 2023 season in a 24-10 win over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday from Tuscaloosa.

The first half was a little sluggish for the Tide with some of the same old miscues haunting the Alabama offense. Whether it was negative plays, penalties, poor playing calling, or execution, the Alabama offense couldn’t get out of its own way.

Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the defense came ready to play and kept Alabama in it until the offense was able to find its rhythm in the second half where they outscored the Rebels 18-3.

Now it is time to break out this week’s Alabama football report card!

Overall Grade: B+

Overall Alabama probably played their best game of the season relative to the quality of the opponent, but there are still some areas for improvement. Continuing to build chemistry and continuity on offense will be what carries the Tide where they want to go.

Offensive Grade: B-

The first half was mostly a train wreck for Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense and it looked like it would be a repeat of the previous weeks. The adjustments made in the second half as well as the execution propelled the Tide to a much better performance in the final 30 minutes. Alabama was able to run the football and hit their deep shots which is a great recipe for success. Now it is all about building off that second-half performance and continuing in the right direction.

Defensive Grade: A

The Alabama defense played a terrific game against Ole Miss on Saturday. Given that the Rebels entered the matchup with a top-five offense in the country and the Crimson Tide allowed just 300 yards and 10 points, you have to be impressed with their performance. Alabama stuffed the run, got after the passer, and forced a turnover. That is what Tide fans like to see from their defense.

Special Teams Grade: A

Special teams continue to be a strength of this year’s Alabama football team. We all know that Will Reichard and James Burnip are among the nation’s elite, but the Crimson Tide was also able to block a punt near the goal line to set the Alabama offense up in prime scoring position. Reichard did have a couple of kicks roll out of bounds, but he was aiming for the pylon for a reason and he just missed it on both occasions.

Up Next: Mississippi State

Alabama will travel to Starkville next Saturday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

