Report Card: Grading Alabama’s 17-3 win over South Florida

Saturday’s performance for the Alabama football team was not what fans were hoping to see following the Week 2 loss to Texas. To put it kindly, the 17-3 win over the South Florida Bulls was about as ugly as a win can get.

The performance wasn’t completely bad though. The Alabama defense more than held its own against the Bulls keeping the Crimson Tide in the game for much of the contest.

Unfortunately, Alabama seemingly leaves Tampa with more questions than answers heading into SEC play.

As we process the ugly win, it’s time to break out this week’s Alabama football report card.

Overall Grade: D+

Overall it was not a good effort for the Crimson Tide. South Florida had no business being in the game late into the fourth quarter, but the Tide’s inability to create an offensive consistency nearly cost the Tide.

Offensive Grade: F

The Tyler Buchner experiment was a complete failure for Coach Saban and Tommy Rees. Buchner failed to lead the Alabama offense to any points and was pulled in the second quarter in favor of redshirt freshman Ty Simpson. Simpson did a much better job of managing the game and will likely get a look moving forward. Ultimately, the Alabama offense must get better if they have any postseason hopes.

Defensive Grade: A

The Alabama defense put together a good performance on Saturday limiting the Bulls to less than 300 total yards and only surrendered three points while also forcing a pair of South Florida turnovers. The Crimson Tide was also able to generate a lot of pressure, collecting five total sacks in the contest.

Special Teams Grade: B

Will Reichard and James Burnip were once again splendid for the Crimson Tide on Saturday, but a muffed punt return by Kool-Aid McKinstry cost the Tide field position and led to the Bulls’ only points of the contest.

Up Next: Ole Miss

Alabama will have to put together a better performance next week when they take on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to open SEC play in Tuscaloosa.

