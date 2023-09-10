Report Card: Grades for Clemson blowout over Charleston Southern
A big offense performance was needed from the Tigers after last week’s debacle against Duke.
Sixty-six points later, Cade and the gang answered the call.
Cade Klubnik threw four touchdowns in his first big game as a starter. One of them went to Beaux Collins for 69 yards. Collins had a day leading the receivers with seven catches and 137 yards.
The running backs hit 273 yards on the ground as a group and three touchdowns.
While the numbers satisfy the eye, there were still moments of question. And ultimately, this was a big performance against a subpar FCS school.
We won’t diminish this victory because the Tigers did what they should do. Let’s get into the grades.
Quarterbacks: A-
Klubnik threw an interception, which is why we had to give him an A- for the day. A low QBR also was a factor, but overall, he led the offense to a successful performance.
Running Backs: A
Phil Mafah led the running backs with two touchdowns on the day. Overall the team rushed for 273 yards on 43 carries.
Wide Receivers: A
Beax Collins made the biggest play of the game, and the Tigers may have found its big-play receiver within this offense.
Offensive Line: A
The pocket was clean, and the ground game was hitting. Great game from the big uglies up front.
Offensive Coordinator: A
The offense scored 66 points. There’s not much to say about Riley’s playcalling after that. This was a good game for him to find a groove, especially after 43 rushing attempts.
Defensive Line: A-
You would like to see more sacks but the defensive line made sure the line of scrimmage belonged to the Tigers.
Linebackers: A
Wade Woodaz returned an interception for a touchdown, which was the biggest play on defense for the Tigers.
Secondary: A
Charleston Southern’s passing game was non-existent, with only 16 passing attempts and 61 yards.
Defensive Coordinator: A
The defense made sure the Buccaneers didn’t get comfortable, holding them to only 74 total yards.