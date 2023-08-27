Report card: How we graded Jacksonville State's 17-14 win over UTEP

Aug. 26—JACKSONVILLE — The report card from Jacksonville State's 17-14 win at home Saturday over Texas-El Paso:

OFFENSE

Analysis: The run game shined to the tune of 208 yards. The offensive line more than held its own, and running backs Malik Jackson and Ron Wiggins were slippery and hard to bring down. Quarterback Zion Webb was effective on quarterback keepers. Also, JSU didn't turn over the ball. The minus would be the passing game. The Gamecocks threw for only 67 yards, as Webb struggled. He missed a wide-open throw late on third down that could've made the end a little less stressful.

Grade: B-

DEFENSE

Analysis: The Gamecocks gave up 364 yards, which was about UTEP's average a year ago, but the defense came up big at critical times. Jeremiah Harris' game-sealing interception was one of three turnovers JSU forced. UTEP never could find consistency on the ground, and ace receiver Tyrin Smith managed only four catches for 32 yards. He was a 1,000-yard receiver a year ago.

Grade: A-

SPECIAL TEAMS

Analysis: Jack Dawson had an exceptional day punting with 45.8 yards a kick. Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20. Alan Karajic was his usual self on kickoffs, not allowing UTEP to run anything back. Karajic kicked a 41-yard field goal but missed one.

Grade: A-

OVERALL

Analysis: Playing on national television, JSU needed to look competitive. A repeat of the 31-0 blowout to UAB to open the 2021 season would've been devastating. JSU not only competed but pulled out a win in an exciting game that drew attention around the country.

Grade: A

