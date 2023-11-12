Report Card: Florida defense flunked out in historic fashion

Saturday was a night that will live in infamy for Florida's defense. LSU's offense was supposed to be handful, but it racked up a historic and mind-boggling amount of yards against the Gators. For what little it was worth, Florida's other units weren't nearly as bad.

Offense: B

You can’t complain too much about a unit that rolled up 488 yards in one of college football’s least hospitable environments. As usual, Graham Mertz was sacked too often (five times), and going four-for-13 on third-down conversions hurt. But the skill guys (Trevor Etienne, Montrell Johnson, Ricky Pearsall) gave LSU fits. They just couldn’t keep pace with LSU.

Defense: F

You’ve heard of a bend-but-don’t-break defense? Against LSU, the best Florida could hope for was a break-but-don’t-break-too-badly defense. The Gators did have a nice goal line stand in the first quarter. Then Jayden Daniels ran 85 yards for a TD, and the cataclysm was on. The Tigers have a terrific offense, but no defense in UF’s century-plus of football had given up more than 700 yards in a game. Somewhere, ex-defensive coordinator Todd Grantham must have been laughing his rear end off.

Special Teams: B

After last weeks’ pratfall against Arkansas, any game without a 18-men-on-the-field penalty would have been a step in the right direction. The Gators couldn’t afford any screw-ups if they wanted to stay in the game, and special teams came through. Jeremy Crawshaw had a decent night (45.5-yard punting average), and the kickoff team recovered an LSU fumble to set up a UF touchdown. Take a bow, special teams.

Coaching D

Florida was ready to play. Well, half-ready. Billy Napier’s offense played well enough to win most games, but LSU’s defense wasn’t supposed to be a huge problem. Its offense was, though nobody foresaw it gaining 701 and averaging 11.5 yards a play. Chalk it up to bad tackling, bad angles, inexperience, whatever. If there’s a shred of confidence or dignity left with the defense. Austin Armstrong needs to find it fast because Missouri and FSU are looming.

