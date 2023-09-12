Report card: Eagles top Patriots, 25-20 in Week 1

Nick Sirianni’s team is undefeated and set to host a vulnerable Vikings team in week two after defeating the Patriots in Week 1.

Check out Eagles Wire’s Week 1 report card for the Philadelphia Eagles following the team’s 25-20 win over New England:

QB--B

It was a solid performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who went 22 of 33 passing, for 170 yards, 1 TD; Hurts also logged 9 rushing attempts, for 37 yards, and 1 lost fumble.

The All-Pro gets the B grade because Sunday was essentially his preseason game.

RB--C

New offensive coordinator Brian Johnson gave D’Andre Swift 18 total snaps and one touch during Sunday’s win.

Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles rushing attack with 54-yards on 14-carries.

WR--B

The Eagles’ offense struggled in Week 1 but it wasn’t from a lack of effort on the pass catchers.

A.J. Brown had 79 yards receiving, while DeVonta Smith scored a touchdown and Quez Watkins caught both of his targets for 17 yards.

TE--C

We can credit Bill Belichick for taking away Dallas Goedert, who didn’t get his first target until late in the fourth quarter.

OL--C

There is a standard in Philadelphia and Jeff Stoutland’s group didn’t live up to the hype in Week 1.

Jalen Hurts was sacked three times and saw a ton of pressure, while running game produced just 97 rushing yards and a 3.9 yards per carry average.

DL--B

The Eagles sacked Mac Jones with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis playing a role in both.

Davis also caused a fumble, while Fletcher Cox flashed dominance.

LB-C

Nakobe Dean led this unit with seven tackles, and he’ll now miss a month with a foot injury, while Zach Cunningham struggled to make plays in space.

CB--B

Darius Slay notched a pick-6, the longest of his carrer, while James Bradberry gave up a touchdown and then suffered a concussions.

Josh Jobe played well in relief.

Safety--C

Reed Blankenship logged 12 tackles, but Eagles safeties were liabilities in the passing game late in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire