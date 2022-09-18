Report Card: Ducks receive glowing marks for 41-20 win over BYU

We’ve been doing this report card post here at DucksWire for a couple of seasons and this might be the best overall card of them all. Sure, Oregon has some big wins over that time, but with their 41-20 victory over No. 14 BYU, it could be the best overall team performance in quite a while.

This is definitely the best showing from the offensive line in a long time. Oregon used brute force to push BYU back all day long and Bo Nix, as well as the running backs, benefitted. Nix had a long time to throw and in the few times he was hurried, there was room for him to run downfield. On those two touchdown runs that were from two yards out, Nix just followed his line into the end zone.

Of course, not everyone received an A. The linebackers and defensive backs were average. We learned after the game Justin Flowe was held out due to a minor injury, which might have affected the performance. But so far, a group that was highly touted as one of the best in the country certainly hasn’t played that way and they need to play up to their capabilities.

Christian Gonzalez is turning into that lockdown corner opposing quarterbacks want to say away from. So that means whoever is manning the other corner spot, whether it be Twikweze Bridges or Jahlil Florence, might see a lot more balls thrown their way. BYU quarterback Jalen hall picked on them a bit, but with more reps in practice and in-game opportunities, they’ll get better.

Quarterback

Ethan Landa – DucksWire

Grade: A

It doesn’t get much better than this. Bo Nix was 13-of-18 for 222 yards and five total touchdowns, three rushing and two passing. He also didn’t turn the ball over and made more than a few scrambles for first downs to keep drives alive.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go so well for backup Ty Thompson as he suffered some bad luck. His first pass was a lateral that was mishandled for a loss of 22 yards and on his second possession, he was intercepted off of a tipped ball.

Running Backs

Story continues

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington each had their best games as Ducks and true freshman Jordan James showed some toughness with some hard runs, including a fourth-down conversion where he went through a BYU linebacker.

Irving finished the game with 97 yards and Whittington 66 yards. Byron Cardwell did not play due to a minor injury.

Receivers/Tight Ends

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade: B+

Troy Franklin came up with the catch of the year so far and tight end Terrance Ferguson caught two touchdown passes to show how dangerous this group can be for opposing defenses. Nine different Ducks caught at least one pass and Patrick Herbert caught his first pass in his college career.

Offensive line

Ethan Landa – DucksWire

Grade: A+

Before the Georgia game, it was said the Bulldogs were worried about Oregon’s offensive line. BYU found out why.

The Ducks bullied the Cougars all day line, pushing them back, opening holes for the tailbacks, and protecting the quarterback. Pac-12 offensive coordinators are going to watch this film and think, “uh oh!”

Defensive line

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Oregon’s defensive line shut down the BYU running game. The Cougars rushed for just 61 yards. They made Jaren Hall scramble and while he was able to make some plays, he had to work for it. After the first play of the game where Hall sat in the pocket and completed a 35-yard pass to Chase Roberts, nothing was that easy again.

Linebackers

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C

Even without Justin Flowe, the linebackers are not playing up to their potential and it’s been that way since the season began. Noah Sewell had two tackles. DJ Johnson did have six tackles, but overall, they have to be better moving forward.

Defensive Backs

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C

Christian Gonzalez is a First-Team All-Pac-12 player full stop. End of story. But that means the other side of the field is going to get some work. Trikweze Bridges was burned a couple of times for touchdowns. While it didn’t cost Oregon the game, he will see a lot of passes headed his way. True freshman Jahlil Florence will also get valuable experience.

Special Teams

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade: A

Kicker Camden Lewis was perfect, including two field goals of 25 yards and 28 yards. He has been perfect so far in 2022. Kickoff specialist Andrew Boyle booted each of his kicks through the end zone

Coaches

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

Grade: A+

We usually don’t include coaching in this report card because honestly, I’m not that smart to know whether someone is being “outcoached” or not. But Dan Lanning and his staff drew up a great plan and the players executed that plan to perfection.

We also saw the coaches manage an end-of-the-quarter drive just like you want it. The 13-play, 5:33 drive that spanned 79 yards was absolute textbook clock management. It’s especially noticeable after watching some teams be totally confused about what to do as the clock is running out, ahem, Miami.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire