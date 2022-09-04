Report Card: Ducks get failing grade in opener against Georgia Bulldogs

Did you ever come home from school back in the day with a report card stuffed in your backpack, and hurry up to your room in order to stash said report card deep in the annals of your closet so your parents wouldn’t find it? That’s probably what the Oregon Ducks feel like doing after Saturday’s performance.

At the end of the game, the scoreboard read Georgia 49, Oregon 3. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t a good day for the players or coaches wearing green and yellow.

There wasn’t a lot of good to find when it comes to grading out each position group. The offense was lackluster. The defense was dominated. Camden Lewis did make a 35-yard field goal, so there’s that.

A day later, Oregon has to put this game in the rearview mirror because the Ducks have 11 regular season games left and plenty of talent to have a special season in the Pac-12.

But before we can all move forward, and everybody is anxious to do so, we must look at exactly how bad it was in Atlanta.

Quarterback

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C-

Bo Nix didn’t have a stellar debut as the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback. It was his fourth time playing against Georgia and not a lot changed besides the team he was playing for. Two first-half interceptions cut potential scoring chances short and took away any shot Oregon had in this one.

Overall, Nix was 21-of-37 passing for 173 yards and two picks. The only reason why the grade isn’t lowered is because of the competition on the other end of the sideline. Georgia should be in the national title hunt once again.

Running Backs

Grade: Incomplete

In a game that ends up 49-3, the losing side doesn’t rush a whole lot. Oregon’s rushing game wasn’t able to be put on display because of the circumstances.

But the Ducks used five different tailbacks, which has to be a bit concerning. Either there is an abundance of talent there that the Ducks want everyone to get carries or there isn’t one or even two dominant players and Oregon doesn’t know where to go here.

Wide Recievers/Tight End

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Grade: B-

In the few chances the receivers and tight ends had, they looked good and when they aren’t playing Georgia, this group is going to create havoc in the Pac-12. It just wasn’t on this day.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson led the way with four catches for 37 yards. Newcomer Chase Cota caught three balls for 24 yards.

But the Ducks weren’t able to show their ability to separate from the defense and make plays downfield.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

Grade: D

This was one position group Georgia was concerned about and the Bulldogs really prepared because the Oregon offensive line didn’t play up to their capabilities. Bo Nix wasn’t sacked, but he was hurried all day and never had a lot of time to throw.

The running game was also stifled by the lack of holes created by the line. It just wasn’t a good day all around for anybody.

Defensive line

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D-

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had just six incompletions. Why was he so accurate? He had all day in the pocket to literally pick and choose where he wanted to throw the ball.

Oregon’s defensive line just couldn’t get any penetration in the Georgia backfield, leading the Bulldogs to score touchdowns on their first seven possessions.

Linebacker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C-

It’s never a good sign when Noah Sewell or Justin Flowe’s name isn’t called all that much on a broadcast. Like the defensive line, the Duck linebackers just couldn’t make any plays that made a difference. Missed tackles doomed the Ducks as well. Georgia made its first nine third-down conversion attempts.

Flowe did have 10 tackles, one for loss, but many were way beyond the first down marker.

Secondary

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C

The Oregon secondary did its best to keep up with a bigger Georgia receiver group, especially the tight ends that are as big as defensive linemen and can run like a slot receiver.

But all in all, they did fairly well considering Bennett had all day in the pocket. They held All-American tight end Brock Bowers to just four catches, 38 yards, and no touchdowns. On other days, that would be hailed as a huge win.

But Kenny McIntosh caught nine passes for 117 yards and Ladd McConkey had five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Jamal Hill led the Duck defense with 11 tackles, nine solo.

Special Teams

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Camden Lewis booted a 35-yard field goal that would have been good from 50 yards easily. It’s too bad we didn’t get to see more of Lewis since the Ducks were rarely in the red zone.

Oregon’s returners also didn’t get many chances although the kickoff return team was on the field a lot, but UGA kicker Jack Podlesny’s kickoffs went into the endzone for six touchbacks.

Duck punter Adam Berry had a nice debut, averaging over 40 yards a punt, including two inside the 20-yard line.

