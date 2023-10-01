Report Card: Ducks enter the bye week with an impressive GPA for the season

After a lackluster first quarter where the Ducks had the ball for just over a minute, it looked like a long day at Stanford was in the immediate forecast. It also wouldn’t have made this report card a pleasant one.

But Oregon’s offense picked things up, and the defense dominated the rest of the way with the team scoring 42 unanswered points to notch a 5-0 for the first time in a decade.

While the offense was finding its footing, this defense is showing time and time again that it’s bordering on elite. They’ve held three of the first five opponents in single digits, including two conference foes. They’re getting pressure on the quarterback and when they do have time to throw, it’s to a secondary that leaves small windows to throw into.

But the real test comes in two weeks and beyond as the Duck defense will face some of the best quarterbacks, not only in the conference but in the country. So far, Tosh Lupoi’s group seems up to the task.

Here’s another happy report card after Saturday’s 42-6 win over Stanford.

Quarterback

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Grade: A

Bo Nix is quietly having a great season and if he was in the Big Ten or SEC, he would be leading the Heisman race. He’s well on his way to breaking his own single-season record of completion percentage. The record is 72 percent and right now, Nix is at 80 percent.

Down on The Farm, Nix was 28-of-33 for 294 yards and four touchdowns. A similar performance in Seattle, and a win, would definitely put the Oregon signal caller at the head of the Heisman talk and it would be well deserved.

Running Backs

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A-

No Noah Whittington? No problem.

Of course, the Ducks would rather have him out there, but Whittington’s absence makes way for Jordan James to get more touches. He, along with fellow tailback Bucky Irving, both gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown. This may be the duo Oregon uses for a bit as Whittington is expected to miss a few weeks.

Receivers/Tight Ends

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

These guys are fun to watch. Troy Franklin led the way, again, with seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Terrance Ferguson caught his first touchdown of the season and Gary Bryant, Jr. continues to catch everything that’s thrown to him. Traeshon Holden also scored late in the game.

Offensive Line

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Grade: B

That first quarter wasn’t pretty, but once the offensive line got going, Stanford didn’t have much of a chance. They opened holes for the tailback and kept Nix upright. Ajani Cornelius and Steven Jones are playing particularly well. The line was called for a false start just one time, which is a huge improvement.

Defensive Line

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

The defensive line was able to create penetration on Stanford and hold the Cardinal to just 89 yards on the ground and two yards per carry. Oregon also racked up five sacks. Jordan Burch (six tackles, two for loss), Taki Taimani (six tackles, one for loss) and Matayo Uiagalelei (three tackles, one sack) all led the way for the Ducks.

Linebackers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Mase Funa had three tackles, one for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble, while Bryce Boettcher added five tackles. The linebackers don’t have one star, but it’s the collective that makes them so good. They just do their job, whether it’s on run defense of covering receivers.

Defensive Backs

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

The Oregon secondary continues to show it’s a lot better than we thought heading into the season. They defend passes in the air, tackle in the open field and create small windows for opposing quarterbacks to throw into. Only elite quarterbacks will have some success against the group. However, they’re going to be tested heavily in the second half of the season.

Special Teams

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B-

Due to Stanford’s kicker booting it out of the end zone every chance he got, the Ducks didn’t get to return much. Camden Lewis did miss his first field goal of the season, a 38-yard attempt, proving he’s not perfect. Punter Ross James had two punts, one that went 55 yards and the other went 45.

