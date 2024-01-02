Report Card: Ducks breeze through the final exam of the 2023 season

It’s said that if you study hard enough the final for a class should be easy and you’ll receive the grade you deserve.

The Oregon Ducks football team took their final exam on New Year’s Day at the Fiesta Bowl and it was obvious they studied hard. The end result was the Ducks breezing through that test to the tune of a 45-6 victory over the Liberty Flames.

Oregon was able be in celebratory mode for most of the fourth quarter as quarterback Bo Nix and tailback Bucky Irving took much-deserved curtain calls as they both called it a career at the University of Oregon.

Every unit played well and their grades will reflect it for the last report card of this season that saw the Ducks finish 12-2.

Quarterback

Grade: A+

What else can be said about Bo Nix that hasn’t already been said? The Oregon quarterback broke both NCAA and Oregon records in this game where he went 28-of-35 for 363 yards and five touchdowns. Nix cemented himself as a true Oregon legend in just the two years he was in Eugene.

In the fourth quarter, we even got to see Austin Novosad throw the old pigskin around. He should be a capable backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2024 and then we’ll see if he’s ready to take the reigns in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore.

Running Backs

Grade: A

It would have been interesting to see what Bucky Irving could have done with four seasons at Oregon instead of two. In just these two short seasons, Irving can be mentioned with other great running backs in Duck football history such as La’Michael James, Kenyon Barner, CJ Verdell and others.

In his finale, he had 14 carries, 114 yards and a touchdown. Now he hands the ball off, so to speak, to Jordan James, who could also be the next great tailback in Duck lore beginning next season.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Grade: B

For one game, Tez Johnson made us all forget Troy Franklin. Only for a game. Franklin might be the best receiver in Oregon history, but in the Fiesta Bowl, Johnson filled in at WR1 and played admirably. He caught 11 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.

The grade isn’t higher because several dropped balls can be somewhat excused with several playing a lot more snaps than usual. It didn’t ultimately hurt, however. The future still looks very bright at this position as the receiver room for 2024 and beyond is stacked with more talent than the Ducks know what to do with.

Offensive Line

Grade: A

Despite missing center Jackson Powers-Johnson, the offensive line still dominated up front against Liberty, as they should have.

This unit is full of talent and should be considered one of the best in the Big Ten Conference in 2024 (it’s still strange saying that).

Defensive Line

Grade: A

Liberty averaged over 300 yards a game on the ground coming into the Fiesta Bowl and the Oregon defensive line with the help of the linebackers held the Flames to just 168 yards.

Penetration of the Flames’ backfield caused a lot of disruption for the spread-option where Liberty could never get anything rolling after that initial drive. It was also a very big offensive line they were battling, perhaps the biggest they faced this season, and the Ducks more than held their own.

Linebackers

Grade: A

The linebackers were mentioned with the defensive line as they were basically a tandem unit to shut down the run game. They filled in the holes and covered the option on the outside. Besides that first possession where they were seeing the Liberty offense live for the first time, the Ducks shut them down and out.

Jeffrey Bassa led everyone with eight tackles, all solo.

Secondary

Grade: A

Liberty was known for liking to throw the ball down the field, but the Duck secondary was up to the challenge. The Flames had just 126 passing yards and Steve Stephens came up with a big interception towards the end of the second quarter that the Oregon offense turned into a touchdown.

Special Teams

Grade: A+

Oregon’s leading career scorer had a banner day by kicking a field goal, making all six extra points and all of his kickoffs went through the end zone. Camden Lewis had an up-and-down career, but he definitely left on a high note.

