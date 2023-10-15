Report Card: Dubious decisions leaves Ducks with first loss of season

This one is going to sting for a while.

It would be one thing if Washington had outplayed the Ducks and won the game, but Oregon played better in nearly every phase of the game and still lost 36-33.

Head coach Dan Lanning didn’t do himself any favors with some of his in-game decisions, which cost the Ducks the game. The two fourth-down plays and the decision to go for it at midfield with two minutes left will be dissected for probably as long as Lanning is at Oregon.

But winning cures everything and Oregon still has a great shot at winning a Pac-12 title. Most likely, the Ducks will have to go through the Huskies and wouldn’t revenge be sweet if these two teams met in Vegas for Round 2?

Here’s a mixed bag of a report card from the bitter loss in Seattle.

Quarterback

Grade: B+

Bo Nix played great and it was plenty good enough to win. But there are a couple of incompletions he would obviously want back. The incompletion at the end of the first half and the fourth down play with two minutes to go. If Nix is able to make either play, Oregon wins.

A handful of plays decided the game for Oregon yesterday. All 3 fourth-down conversion attempts will be questioned. I’d argue that this was the play they should want back the most. If Nix hits Holden here, that’s a collision at the goal line and likely a TD into the half. pic.twitter.com/nSnMUdGgOt — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) October 15, 2023

On the other hand, Nix probably shouldn’t have been in those positions to begin with. All in all, he was 33-of-44 for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

Running Backs

Grade: A

The combination of Bucky Irving and Jordan James looks like a daunting task for any defensive coordinator to stop. Irving gained 127 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, while James gained 63 yards and a score. That one touchdown showed James’ potential and he dragged a number of Huskies into the end zone with him.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Grade: A

Oregon’s receivers and tight ends were great once again, proving they’re one of the best units in the country. Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Patrick Herbert caught his first touchdown of the season and Tez Johnson added seven receptions for 71 yards.

Offensive Line

Grade: B

The offensive line was able to hold off the Huskies pass rush for the most part and open holes for the running backs. They’ve also seemed to have solved the penalty problem and given the hostile, noisy environment they were in, having just one false start is quite impressive.

Defensive Line

Grade: B-

Just one sack in a key situation might have made all the difference in the world. They were just one beat away from getting to Penix, but it seems like he would throw the ball just in time. He was hit a lot though and Penix was definitely feeling it in the fourth quarter. Oregon’s line was also able to stifle the Washington run game for the most part, allowing just 99 rushing yards.

Linebackers

Grade: C-

The linebackers didn’t have a great game. They were late to getting to Penix on the blitz and they left the middle of the field wide open in coverage. The Huskies are really good, however, but the Duck linebackers didn’t rise up to the occasion. Jeffrey Bassa led the unit with three tackles.

Secondary

Grade: C-

Washington’s receivers are the best unit in the country and Oregon’s secondary did as well as they possibly good, but it wasn’t quite enough. They could have been helped out if the pass rush got to Penix a couple of more times and on a few of those passes, the corner had no chance as they were right on the money.

Jahlil Florence went down with an injury, but when Trikweze Bridges was called upon, he played really well.

Special Teams

Grade: D

It wasn’t a banner day for the usually reliable kicker Camden Lewis. He had a kickoff go out of bounds and of course the potential game-tying field goal at the end of the game didn’t find its mark.

Coaching

Grade: F

For the first time in these report cards, we grade coaching. The reason we don’t grade coaching, on every other occasion, is because we feel like the coaches know A LOT more than we do and we’re just not qualified to grade … BUT

There were some decisions that just had to be addressed. Oregon had a chance to take the points at the end of the first half to make it 22-21 Huskies, but elected for the touchdown, which they didn’t get.

Down 29-18, the Ducks had a chance to make it a one-score game with another short field goal attempt, but went for it on fourth down and didn’t get it. Despite those choices, the Ducks found themselves ahead 33-29 with 2:13 at midfield and fourth down.

Lanning decided to go for it on fourth-and-three instead of pinning the Huskies deep within their own territory. Granted, if they convert the fourth down, it’s game over. Unfortunately, Washington got the ball 50 yards away from paydirt and we know the rest.

You can see the rationale in all three decisions, but when each one of them comes back to bite you, you’re left open to the criticism that comes.

