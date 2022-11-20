Report card: A dramatic turnaround gives Oregon Pac-12 title hopes

It was exactly one week ago when we had to go through each position group and dissect a disappointing 37-34 to the Huskies of all teams.

It wasn’t fun. Not by a long shot. We even gave our first F in the history of these report cards. We seriously hope it’s the last time.

But this week’s report card will be fun.

Oregon’s defense played its best game of the year and while it would have been nice if they played like this against Washington, it was better late than never. On Senior Night, the Ducks came up big with three interceptions, including one with just over four minutes to play.

Utah scored 17, but the defense gave up just 10 points as one touchdown came thanks to a botched trick play by the offense. It wasn’t Oregon’s best moment of the season, but the defense was able to play through the adversity and keep the Utes off the scoreboard just enough to win.

And we haven’t even mentioned the heroics of quarterback Bo Nix playing on virtually one leg due to a bad ankle. All of this adds up to an epic night inside Autzen.

Quarterback

Grade: A+

Bo Nix would have received an A just for being able to walk out onto the field. Thanks to a late start time and the miracle workers of the medical staff, Nix was not only able to play, but he played well.

The Oregon quarterback was 25-of-37 for 287 yards and a touchdown. He did have an interception in the fourth quarter, but it ultimately didn’t hurt. What did hurt was Nix’s ankle, but he persevered through it and turned in a performance Oregon fans won’t soon forget.

Running Backs

Grade: B

The combination of Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington wasn’t as effective this week but the Utes were playing up in the box due to Nix not being able to run. The running holes were filled up, but still, Whittington gained 57 yards and Irving scored a touchdown on the Ducks’ opening possession.

They also get bonus points for their blocking skills to give Nix maximum protection.

Receivers/Tight End

Grade: B+

Troy Franklin and Chase Cota were far from 100 percent, so Kris Hutson and Dont’e Thornton stepped up in a big way. Thornton had a career game with four catches for 151 yards. Hutson managed nine receptions for 56 yards. Many of his targets were on short swing passes and Hutson showed his elusiveness by making several Ute defenders miss tackles.

Franklin caught four passes for just 14 yards, but one of those receptions was a touchdown in the second quarter to give Oregon a 17-3 lead right before halftime.

Offensive line

Grade: A

Oregon’s offensive line was far from 100 percent Saturday night as they were missing their leader Alex Forsyth. Jackson Powers-Johnson filled in and then he was banged up during the game. Ryan Walk played, but he was still nursing an injury and Steven Jones returned, but again, not 100 percent.

Still, that group was incredible as they protected an injured quarterback from further injury against a defense that was stacking the box and/or blitzing all night long. The effort from these guys was off the charts.

Defensive line

Grade: A

Bringing down a 240-pound tailback isn’t easy and while Tavion Thomas had his moments by breaking tackles, for the most part, he was bottled up. Thomas gainst 180 yards last week against Stanford, but against the Ducks, he gained just 55 yards and under three yards per carry.

They also made quarterback Cam Rising scramble and use his legs more than he wanted to. It was a stark difference from last week when Michael Penix sat in the pocket and pick them apart.

Linebackers

Grade: A

Oregon’s linebackers had the tough assignment of concentrating on Thomas, Rising, and tight end Dalton Kinkaid, who proved to be the best tight end Oregon has faced since Georgia’s Brock Bowers.

Kincaid did have 11 receptions for 99 yards, but when Oregon needed to get a stop, they did. Noah Sewell had eight tackles, two for loss, and an interception. Jeffrey Bassa added five tackles.

Secondary

Grade: A+

This group received an F last week. An F!

Seven days later, the secondary turned that fail into an A+ with their best game of the season. Bennett Williams, who was burned late in the Washington game for a late touchdown, rebounded nicely with not one, but two interceptions. His last one came with 4:12 left in the contest and halted a potential game-winning drive.

Receiver Devaughn Vele had five catches for just 42 yards and o other receiver had more than two receptions. If the secondary plays like this the rest of the year, Oregon will do some special things.

Special Teams

Grade: A+

These guys also rebounded from a tough week with kickoffs that went through the end zone and Camden Lewis was finally called upon to boot a couple of field goals.

He was 2-for-2 and remains perfect for the season and his 41-yard field goal with 11 minutes to go in regulation proved to be the game-winner.

