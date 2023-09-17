Report card: Did Auburn football's defense earn a second straight 'A' in win over Samford?

AUBURN — Auburn football did what it was expected to do Saturday, proving it was the superior team in 45-13 victory over Samford in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The score may not scream blowout versus an FCS team, but the Tigers were in control from the opening kick to the game's final whistle. Auburn struck first with 9:31 to go in the second quarter and added 17 more points before the Bulldogs were able to respond.

Here's how we graded the Tigers in the victory:

Offense: B-

Auburn moved the ball efficiently, especially through the air, but two turnovers in Samford's end zone and some putrid run-blocking drive the grade way down from what it should be. Eight players hauled in a pass, which is a positive, but Auburn's running backs logged a measly 3.2 yards per carry.

Defense: A-

Aside from a short-field touchdown given up in the third quarter, Auburn's defense allowed just one Samford score. Even that touchdown, however, was in a sense flukey; the Bulldogs took advantage of a missed tackle on a 39-yard gain and some blown coverage three plays later.

Samford's offense could never string much success together.

Special teams: D+

Starting punt returner Keionte Scott exited early with an injury, and he was sorely missed. The Tigers muffed two punts with Scott sidelined, one by Ja'Varrius Johnson and one by Jay Fair. Johnson recovered his own mistake, but Fair wasn't as lucky, as his snafu set Samford up for an easy 9-yard scoring drive.

Kicker Alex McPherson was perfect on extra points and nailed his only field-goal attempt of the game, which saved the grade from a complete failure. Sophomore kicker Marshall Meyers got in to kick a late extra point, and Oscar Chapman only punted once, booting the ball for 41 yards.

Coaching: B

Nothing the staff drew up was extravagantly creative, but the Tigers didn't have to think outside the box to beat Samford. The coaches receive credit for cutting Thorne loose and allowing him to get into a groove with conference play due up next.

Overall: B+

It was ultimately the performance many expected out of Auburn. A shutout or 50-point performance would warrant an "A" or better, but the Tigers did what they had to do against a severely outmatched FCS foe.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: Positive grades galore for Tigers in win over Samford