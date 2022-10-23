Report Card: Despite the big win over UCLA, the defense still isn’t quite there

Saturday’s monster 45-30 win over No. 10 UCLA was certainly the biggest victory in the young Dan Lanning Era. It’s arguably the biggest win Oregon has had since winning its last Rose Bowl, in consideration with the upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes a year ago.

What’s scary about this team is that although the players came up huge, the defense still has a ways to go. When the Ducks lock down their defensive scheme and make consistent plays, the sky is the limit for Oregon. Hopefully, the defense is able to reach its full potential this season, but if it doesn’t, the offense has proven to be elite and can make up any deficiencies against most teams in the country.

The report card against UCLA might tilt toward the offense, but for now, that’s all right.

Quarterback

Grade: A+

Is anyone still worried about Bo Nix turning the ball over? In his best game as a Duck, against the previously undefeated Bruins, Nix was nearly perfect going 22-of-28 passing for 282 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. Not only that, but he ran for 51 yards, including two key fourth downs. His performance has to put him in the conversation for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Running Backs

Grade: A

UCLA came into the game allowing just under 100 yards on the ground. Bucky Irving got 107 yards himself and Noah Whittington added 73 yards for good measure. Add in a Jordan James touchdown and the Ducks received more than they could have asked for from this group.

Receivers/Tight Ends

Grade: A+

Just Troy Franklin’s game alone would have given the receivers/tight ends group an A. The sophomore has emerged as a star with his eight receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 49-yard score that he caught in stride and an important touchdown just before halftime. Oh, and throw in a circus, highlight reel-type catch in there also.

But it wasn’t just Franklin. Tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Cam McCormick also caught touchdowns with Chase Cota burning his old team with four catches, three going for first downs.

Offensive line

Grade: A+

Is there anything higher than an A+? If so, the Oregon offensive line would have earned it. They imposed their will on the UCLA defensive front, especially in the second half. They were playing so well, Lanning felt comfortable enough in going for it on fourth-and-short deep in his own territory because he knew the Bruins wouldn’t stop them.

Oregon ran the ball on 3rd-and-8 or 9 some of the time knowing that if they got close, fourth down wouldn’t be a problem. The Ducks were 6-of-12 on third down and converted all three fourth down attempts.

Defensive line

Grade: C

Admittedly, defending Dorian Thompson-Robinson might be the toughest ask for the defensive line this season. He’s agile, can avoid pressure, and throw on the run better than most quarterbacks out there.

Overall, the defensive line held DTR in check for the most part and made him earn everything he got. More importantly, they limited the damage. It could have been so much worse. No sacks, however, and just three tackles for a loss.

Linebackers

Grade: C

Upon further review, the linebackers played a little better than we thought initially going into this report card. Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe each had five tackles and Jeffrey Bassa had three.

But there was one glaring highlight that went against this group as Flowe didn’t react quick enough on a sweep and tailback Zach Charbonnet beat him to the corner and ran for a 37-yard touchdown. More game experience and film study should correct that. Even with the mistake, Flowe still almost made the play.

Secondary

Grade: C+

The secondary wasn’t great, but they were plenty good enough. Again, they limited the damage. There were a couple of interceptions out there to be had and the Duck defenders just missed them. But Bryan Addison did come down with a pick in the end zone to erase a would-be Bruin touchdown and Steve Stephens IV led the team with seven tackles. Christian Gonzalez had five tackles and two pass breakups, one that prevented a long score.

Special Teams

Grade: A

Yes, the kickoff team could use some work when the ball doesn’t go out of the back of the end zone, but when you convert a surprise onside kick to give your offense an extra possession, can the grade be anything else?

Kicker Camden Lewis is still perfect for the season as he added a 44-yard field, his longest of the year.

