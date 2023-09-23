Report card: Defense holds its own, but offense gets low marks in loss to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Auburn football is 0-1 against SEC opponents.

The Tigers fell to Texas A&M in Kyle Field on Saturday, 27-10, as Auburn's offense was stuck in the mud for the much of the game. The Aggies weren't much better aside from a couple explosive plays, but it was enough to outdo Auburn.

Here's how we graded the Tigers in their first loss of the season.

Offense: D-

There wasn't much for Auburn fans to like offensively. The only bright spot was some of the ground game, as Jarquez Hunter and South Florida transfer Brian Battie combined for over 100 yards on 16 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

But it was an overwhelmingly bad day for that side of the ball; there was a sequence spanning the second and third quarters in which Auburn picked up a total 16 yards across six drives.

EUGENE ASANTE: ‘Not a place for prima donnas’: NFL pedigree behind success of Auburn linebacker

GOING FOR IT: Watch Auburn's Payton Thorne put his body on the line, dive for first down vs. Texas A&M

Defense: B-

The defense did the best it could, but a 37-yard dime from A&M backup Max Johnson in the third quarter and a 79-yard rush from running back Amari Daniels made the score look worse than it could've been. Junior linebacker Eugene Asante had the only touchdown of the day for the Tigers with a scoop and score.

Special teams: B-

Oscar Chapman got his most work of the season with nine punts. Not every boot was fantastic, but he averaged 40.2 yards per kick and pinned Texas A&M inside the 20-yard line twice. Three of his punts were for over 50 yards.

Kicker Alex McPherson knocked down his lone field-goal attempt, a 53-yarder just before halftime.

Coaching: C

For a staff full of offensive-minded coaches, the Tigers couldn't find many answers to their offensive woes. Maybe there weren't any to make, but any adjustments that did happen didn't prove to be fruitful.

Overall: C-

Auburn fans were prepared to learn a lot about their team after the first game of conference play, and that's exactly what happened. The Tigers were overmatched, and coach Hugh Freeze made sure everyone knew it before the game ever started.

"I’m probably too candid and honest sometimes for some people, (but) let’s just be really clear: We’re getting ready to play three teams that have, over the last four or five years, ranked in the top 5-7 in recruiting," Freeze said Monday. "You’re playing the best recruits in the nation."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Grading Auburn football in its loss to Texas A&M