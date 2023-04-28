Report Card: Cowboys DT Mazi Smith collects mostly passing grades, has room to improve

The Michigan defensive tackle was always a player the Cowboys were interested in, but Dallas was presented with some last-minute surprises when they came on the clock. Thanks to several unexpected selections by other teams, the Cowboys found themselves staring at multiple targeted prospects, as well as a few talents who weren’t supposed to still be available with the 26th overall pick.

In the end, the Cowboys settled on Mazi Smith, a player many outside analysts thought was better suited to be a second-rounder.

He’s a certified physical freak, but he appears to need improvement in rushing the passer and finishing tackles, things that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will no doubt begin working on with him ASAP.

In Dallas, he’ll join an interior defensive rotation that includes Johnathan Hankins, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, and Quinton Bohanna.

Experts were mostly optimistic on what they think of Smith, though the consensus is he was a slight reach at 26. Here’s a sampling of their grades on the newest Cowboy.

CBS Sports: A

Smith is another one of my favorite players. He’s a power player who can hold up against the run, but I think he will be a better pass rusher than people expect. He just needs to keep his weight in check.

SB Nation: B

I think I like the idea of Mazi Smith more than the actual player right now. Smith is a big, powerful nose tackle who can become a true force on all three downs, but is so inconsistent with pad level and motor that picking him comes with an inherent risk. The Cowboys struggled to stop the run last year, and Smith can come in and do that while developing into a three down player. Nose tackle isn’t a sexy pick, but with the teams they have to play in the NFC, he’s a crucial piece. He’ll need some good coaching, however.

The Athletic: B

Dallas had needs at tight end and defensive tackle, and the Cowboys chose the latter to fortify a below-average run defense. Smith (6-3, 323) put up 34 reps of 225 pounds and holds up physically, even against double teams. There are questions about consistent effort and his inability to finish at the quarterback, but those will be addressed.

The No. 1 athlete on Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks List, Smith’s impact is felt way more than through his statistics. The past two seasons Smith put up only two sacks but generated 33 quarterback hurries, according to PFF. Smith fluctuated between playing over the center and shifting to a 3-technique, and he could play either with effectiveness.

Smith was arrested on a gun charge while pulled over for speeding last fall, but he had a permit for the firearm; he just didn’t carry it with him. He still started every game at Michigan the past two seasons.

SI.com: B

Dallas added a beefy defensive tackle to an interior defensive line that was inconsistent at times last season. Smith, who was taken ahead of Bryan Bresee, is a productive run stopper and has upside as a pass rusher. The Cowboys might have reached here, but they needed depth on the defensive line in a division that features the mobile Jalen Hurts.

Yahoo Sports: B

Mazi Smith isn’t the most dynamic defensive tackle, but he fills a big need for the Cowboys with a tough run stuffer in the middle of their defense. Smith has a little pass rush ability, but his main role will be shutting down the run.

Sporting News: B

The Cowboys reached a little, but they did fill a direct need for a run-stuffing nose tackle who can start right away from them with his nice combination of power and quickness.

USA Today: B-

Smith is a “rich getting richer” pick for a defense that ranked second in overall DVOA last fall. While it was surprising to see Jerry Jones pass up on a tight end who looks a lot like Jason Witten (Michael Mayer), there’s no denying Smith’s value as a gap-shooting tackle up front. Nose tackle was a definite need with Johnathan Hankins and Quinton Bohanna currently penciled in as the team’s top two at the position.

Smith is raw, but he can learn the ropes on the fly for a team talented enough to thrive despite his growing pains up front — even if Bryan Bresee or Keeanu Benton would have been better suited for an immediate role in Dallas.

Pro Football Network: B-

Mazi Smith is a good but inconsistent football player who has the opportunity to become one of the great interior defensive linemen in the league. Smith possesses pure, unadulterated power in his 320-pound frame but also the athleticism to move up and down the defensive line. The Cowboys play a lot of games on their defensive line, and he is a perfect candidate for that.

Additionally, if his recognition continues to progress, he will become one of the better run-defending nose tackles in the NFL. But he also has the explosiveness in his lower half to be a problem as a pass rusher as well.

Although he was one of my personal favorites throughout the draft process, with players like Nolan Smith and Joey Porter Jr. on the board, it’s impossible to give the pick an A.

The Ringer: B-

The Cowboys continue to build in the trenches, adding a highly athletic block eater with this pick. The former Wolverines star brings high-end athletic traits and the potential to add to the team’s already-talented pass-rush group—but that’s a big projection, as Smith ended his college career with just half a sack in 35 career games. I see this as a bit of a reach for Dallas—Smith is my 47th-ranked player—but he can prove me wrong on that assessment if he can unlock his pass-rush skill set.

PFF: Average

It might not be an exciting pick, but for a team that has struggled to stop the run consistently recently, it makes a lot of sense. An impressive athlete for someone his size, Smith posted PFF grades of 75.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.

Bleacher Report: C-

The Dallas Cowboys missed on the opportunity to possibly select their preferred tight end target in Dalton Kincaid and pivoted to Smith.

Two factors play into this pick’s favor.

First, the Cowboys were soft at the point of attack. They needed size and strength. Smith brings both in spades to play alongside a one-gapper in Osa Odighizuwa.

Second, the incoming rookie’s upside is immense. With his combination of athleticism and bulk, he has the potential to dominate opposing centers.

However, the inconsistencies seen on tape need to be eradicated. Smith can’t continue to play as high as he regularly does or his greatest assets won’t mean anything against professional blockers.

The idea of Smith is currently better than the reality.

The 33rd Team: D

The Cowboys needed to improve the middle of their run defense so grabbing a defensive tackle makes sense. However, Smith is more of an athlete than a stout run defender. He has high bench press numbers but needs to be better in the run game. This may have been a reach for Dallas.

