Report Card: Charlotte turned out to be more of a test than Florida expected

Florida football pulled out an uninspiring 22-7 win Saturday over Charlotte.

Here are the grades from the performance.

Offense: C-

Florida could not have looked much better on its first drive, a 95-yard masterpiece. Then pfft! Moving the ball wasn’t so much a problem as getting it into the end zone. Five trips inside the red zone produced one touchdown. Two fumbles and four sacks didn’t help. Neither did 1-for-9 on third down conversions. Ricky Pearsall had a one-handed catch for the ages, but that was about it for fireworks on a night when people expected more.

Defense: B

The way things had gone previous weeks, you expected dominance against an overmatched team. What you got was adequacy. Florida was in total control until Jalon Jones took over at quarterback. Like the opener against Utah’s Nate Johnson, the Gators had trouble adjusting to a running QB. They held the 49ers to 88 total yards in the second half, and a one-TD game is never grounds for griping.

Special Teams: B+

That is not a typo. The “GameChanger” unit finally changed a game in largely positive ways. Trey Smack looked like the kicker he was cracked up to be when he was recruited. If his five-for-five night wasn’t a quirk, UF’s kicking nightmare might finally be over. Jeremy Crawshaw averaged 49 yards on two punts. There were two holding penalties on punt returns and 10 players on the field once, proving again that nobody’s perfect (except Smack). But the special teams were a lot better than we’ve seen in a long time.

Coaching C

It would have been an A if it had been a 10-minute game. After a sizzling start, a malaise set in on offense. Two straight drives stalled near the end zone. Given the way Florida’s defense was playing, Billy Napier might have gone for it on those fourth downs. What happened to “Scared money don’t make money”? The defense was good enough, though it wasn’t exactly facing SEC-caliber competition. That will come in the next seven games, and it will take more than fast starts to win.

