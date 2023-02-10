Report card: Buffalo Bills offense in 2022

Check out Bills Wire’s 2022 report card for the team’s offense below:

Quarterbacks: B+

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Josh Allen played all the meaningful snaps for the Bills in 2022. He started the year on fire, but Allen undoubtedly fell off.

Admittedly Allen’s “fall off” was still one of a good quarterback, that’s why he still gets a postive grade from us. But the QB still had a massive problem turning the ball over.

Allen’s 14 total interceptions was second-most in the NFL. That’s not including fumbles lost, either.

If he cuts that out next season, there’s no reason Buffalo shouldn’t be more consistent on offense.

The big reason to believe that will happen: Allen taking time to fully rest his elbow injury this offseason. Prior to sustaining that, he was playing at an A-plus rate every week.

Running backs: B

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary and James Cook churned out a solid season on the ground. Working in a split backfield, the Bills duo won’t have numbers that pop off the chart. Plus, Buffalo is a team that lives and dies on Allen’s arm, understandably so. That’s not on the running backs, that’s on the play calling.

Putting the whole picture together, there’s no reason to knock Singletary and Cook all that much. No one will call them a premiere backfield, but when called upon and when getting blocks, they delivered.

Pro Football Focus gave both strong grades last season. Singletary a 78.6 and Cook a 73.3. However, the veteran is a pending free agent and might be on his way out this offseason.

Tight ends: B-

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

For a majority of the year, Knox wasn’t on pace to earn above the C range for a grade. The tight end salvaged his season.

Late in the year, the Bills needed someone to turn to when other playmakers were inconsistent. Knox stepped up, going on a scoring streak to end 2022. While Knox did not score in Buffalo’s playoff finale, if he can carry that momentum into 2023 that would be a big boost.

Behind Knox, there wasn’t much of note. The Bills are not a consistent two-TE team, despite trying to pull that off when signing OJ Howard last offseason (cut in training camp).

Wide receivers: A-

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

At times, the Bills wanted more from their playmakers last season. It’s hard to argue Stefon Diggs isn’t still amongst the NFL’s elite. Name a season Diggs hasn’t had over 1,000 yards in Buffalo. You can’t.

Likewise to Knox, Davis saved his best for the end of 2022. The Bills have a decision ahead as to whether or not they’ll give him another chance to be more consistent next season. It could go either way as Davis is still young.

Behind those two, others were not relied upon as much. There was no seamless transition from Cole Beasley to Isaiah McKenzie in the slot, an area which might be addressed this offseason. Another deep threat might not hurt, either.

Offensive line: C-

Bills center Mitch Morse (60) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The weak point of the Bills offense was clear to see. Not only because the offensive line had their struggles last season, but they’ve had difficulties in recent years as well.

The Bills haven’t made it a habit of investing heavily in their offensive line under the watch of Brandon Beane, specifically at the guard position where they could stand to improve. Look for more affordable competition to be added during the spring.

Pro Football Focus graded Buffalo’s O-line as the 23rd best in the NFL. We mentioned guard, but no one in the trenches for the Bills was graded above a 62 on the offensive line aside from Dion Dawkins (73.8). Better play could be found all around.

