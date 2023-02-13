Report card: Buffalo Bills defense in 2022

Check out Bills Wire’s 2022 report card for the team’s defense below:

Defensive tackles: C+

DaQuan Jones #92 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Bills got a mixed bag from their defensive tackle position.

The good: DaQuan Jones and occasionally Jordan Phillips… when he played. Phillips dealt with shoulder injuries and missed plenty of time in the second half of the season. Jones was also Buffalo’s best defensive tackle according to Pro Football Focus and ranked No. 20 in the NFL.

On the bad side, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle weren’t what the Bills needed down the middle. Both were inconsistent with Oliver the more highlighted as a starter. Oliver notched only 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2022. Not good enough.

Defensive ends: B-

Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Von Miller’s addition looks like a good one after his initial season. Despite his lack of games played following his knee injury, he still was the team’s co-sack leader with eight.

Having said that, after missing so much time, that’s not a good look for everyone else. Greg Rousseau became the No. 1 pass rusher once Miller went down and despite playing the entire season, he also had eight sacks.

Shaq Lawson pleasantly surprised at times for Buffalo, but AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham continued to look like lackluster second-round picks. The Bills haven’t done a good job filling out a pass rush behind Miller.

Linebackers: A

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills only sport two starting linebackers while most teams have three or four. Regardless, their starting group might be the NFL’s best.

Matt Milano earned his long-overdue respect in 2022. He was named a first-team All-Pro. Tremaine Edmunds then decided to make this spring a lot tougher on Brandon Beane.

The general manager has to figure out a way to sign him to an extension despite the salary cap difficulties Buffalo has moving forward. Edmunds had his best season.

Cornerbacks: C+

Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The cornerback room for the Bills was the definition of average in 2022. Buffalo is used to seeing much better, namely from Tre’Davious White. Hard to blame him, though. He did miss an entire year due to a knee injury.

For context on the rest of the cornerback room, we’ll use White. Again, the knee is understandable, but PFF graded him Buffalo’s top outside cornerback… only the 74th best in the NFL.

Everyone else, Dane Jackson and rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford were behind White. Ouch.

In the slot, Taron Johnson went the distance for the Bills. He was a steady presence for Buffalo and was the 40th best cornerback in the league per PFF.

Safeties: B+

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (USAT photo)

In little surprise with the way 2022 went, the safety position was carried by Jordan Poyer. Micah Hyde went down with a season-ending neck injury and Poyer stepped up in a massive way. Poyer dealt with bumps and bruises of his own, but he still led the Bills with four interceptions and Buffalo won every game he played in.

Without Hyde, the inexperience of Damar Hamlin and JaQuan Johnson showed. Dean Marlowe ended up seeing playing time in the postseason due to the slew of injuries at safety.

Special teams: A-

Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2)redit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills ranked fifth in Rick Gosselin’s special teams ratings. The coverage units were strong and consistent. In terms of kickers, Tyler Bass was consistent, connecting on 87.1 percent of his kicks.

Punter Sam Martin averaged a net of 42.1 yards per kick. That was good for 12th best in the NFL and considering the circumstances he was signed under, Martin performed well.

