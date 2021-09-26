Report card: Bills top Washington Football Team, 43-21

The Buffalo Bills continued their offensive tear, scoring 43 points against the Washington Football Team.

Quarterback Josh Allen looked like the MVP candidate he was in 2020 while the defensive unit showed no mercy to the Taylor Heinicke led offense. The backup QB had a long day at the office.

Following the Bills’ win, here’s how Bills Wire graded Buffalo out in this week’s report card:

Quarterback: A+

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Allen completed 32-of-43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He added a fifth to his day with a scramble early in the fourth quarter. Allen ascended to another level against Washington. The Bills scored on five of their seven drives in the first half. He completed passes to eight different targets without getting overzealous.

Running back: B

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills' duo of Zack Moss and Devin Singletary put together the strongest performance yet. They didn't fumble and each secured the pocket on pass protection not letting Allen get sacked against a strong Washington front. The running backs day was highlighted by Moss in the second quarter. He scored on a touchdown catch.

Tight End: A-

Dawson Knox (88) of the Buffalo Bills makes a touchdown catch in the end zone against the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Dawson Knox is emerging for the Bills in his third season. Knox caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. He chipped pass rushers, he held his own run blocking. Knox has become the tight end Buffalo has wanted him to be. The Bills also saw Tommy Sweeney catch two passes. Sweeney's snap count is limited but does his job when necessary.

Wide Receiver: A

Story continues

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) throws the ball into the stands following his touchdown catch. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Sanders and Allen are on the same page they were throughout training camp. Allen found his latest addition twice in the end zone and five times total for 94 yards. Cole Beasley made his largest contributions this season catching 11 balls and finishing just shy of 100 receiving yards. Stefon Diggs remained consistent with six catches for 62 yards. Gabe Davis' impact has been limited with the Bills moving toward increased 11 personnel packages. He had one catch in the first quarter for 23 yards.

Offensive Line: A-

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) blocks during the first half. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

A clean day for the Bills' hog mollies. The Bills offensive line group didn't allow a sack nor did they commit a penalty, a complete heel turn from their first two weeks of the season. 2020 defensive rookie of the year Chase Young was ineffective and the supposedly strong front four of Washington gave Buffalo the fewest issues so far.

Defensive Line: B+

Mario Addison (97) of the Buffalo Bills salutes the crowd. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Bills defensive line didn't post the extravagant sack and hit numbers as they did against Miami last week but they were still effective at limiting Washington. Buffalo had one sack from tackle Star Lotuleli as Heinicke navigated the rush most of the game. Running back Antonio Gibson averaged 2.6 yards per carry on 12 attempts as Washington averaged 3.1 yards as a whole on 25 total attempts. Defensive end Greg Rousseau finished with four tackles, leading the defensive line.

Linebacker: A+

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82 Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The two most important cogs to the Bills defense had another outstanding game. After signing back with the Bills this offseason, Matt Milano has lived up to every dollar and more with his performances. Milano finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defense, and one quarterback hit. He stuffed the Football Team on a fourth-down try and broke up a pass to stop Washington on third down. And he recovered a fumble. Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Secondary: A+

Jordan Poyer (21) of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Bills secondary was all over Washington. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde each intercepted a pass while Tre'Davious White forced a fumble. Taron Johnson picked off a third Taylor Heinicke pass but it was called back after a triumvirate of penalties by the Bills defense. Heinicke finished 14 of 24 passing for 212 yards. The lone knock on the defense for the day was a 73-yard catch and run from Antonio Gibson. Terry McLaurin was limited to four catches.

Special Teams: C

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19). Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This group is still a work in progress. Tyler Bass made all of his kicks (three field goals and four extra points) while Matt Haack had two punts land inside the 20. Still, this group made its mishaps. Dustin Hopkins kicked the ball off and recovered the football himself 41 yards down the field on a mental mistake by the Bills kickoff team. It would lead to a Washington score. Isaiah McKenzie had a lengthy punt return brought back by a holding penalty by Tyler Matakevich. Siran Neal made the play of the day, dowing Haack's punt at the two-yard line.

1

1