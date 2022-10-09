Report card: Bills top Steelers, 38-3

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 5 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s 38-3 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Quarterbacks: A+

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Josh Allen was a monster in the first half, throwing for 324 passing yards and four touchdowns. Allen added to his MVP resume, ending the game 20-of-31 for a career-best 424 passing yards.

The quarterback added 42 yards on five rushes. It’s was an impressive showing as Allen was accurate and decisive, holding complete control of the offense.

Case Keenum came in and cleaned things up in garbage time.

Running backs: A-

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In all fairness, the running backs did not have to do much during this game. With the passing attack flying high, there was little reason to shift gears.

When they were called upon, the running backs put up some stellar numbers. The trio of Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Zack Moss combined for 80 yards on 11 rushes. Cook weaved his way through the Steeler defense for his first career rushing touchdown.

Receivers: A+

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills receivers combined for 428 receiving yards against the Steelers.

Gabriel Davis had a massive game, reeling in a 98-yard and a 62-yard touchdown reception. Davis ended with the game with 171 receiving yards on three catches. Stefon Diggs added 102 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Khalil Shakir caught three passes for 75 yards and his first touchdown. Isaiah Hodgins made the most of his time, catching four passes for 41 yards.

Quintin Morris added three receptions for 39 yards. Morris had the only snafu by the unit, fumbling inside the one-yard-line. Overall, though, Morris was solid in place of Dawson Knox.

Offensive line: A

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The offensive line allowed only one quarterback hit. One. That’s a stellar performance by the unit.

Yes, it helps that TJ Watt was inactive. However, the unit has no reason to be sorry for this performance. This is something that the group needs to bottle up and unleash in January.

Story continues

Defensive line: A-

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo’s front four put decent pressure on Kenny Pickett all afternoon. They also controlled the trenches, limiting the Steelers to 3.2 yards per carry. Najee Harris only rushed for 20 yards on 11 carries. Von Miller came home with a sack.

Linebackers: A

October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Tyrel Dodson did well stepping in for Tremaine Edmunds. Dodson was everywhere, plugging holes against the run. Dodson had a game-high 11 tackles.

Meanwhile, Matt Milano was strong as usual, registering two passes defended. Milano was solid in pass coverage against the intermediate passing game.

Secondary: A-

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The secondary kept the Steelers receivers under control. Pittsburgh had some success through the air, but Buffalo’s secondary did a good job of preventing the big play.

The Steelers piled up the yards through the air during the second half when the Bills secondary was playing a conservative defense. Kaiir Elam had some troubles in the game, but he did recover to make his first NFL interception.

Special teams: B

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

It was a bit of a mixed bag for the Bills special teams game. The opening kick resulted in a fumble, pinning Buffalo deep in their territory to start the game. Tyler Bass had a field goal attempt blocked as well.

However, the Bills did recover a Steelers fumble on a kickoff. Khalil Shakir returned his lone kickoff 34 yards. Sam Martin averaged 55 yards on two punts.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire