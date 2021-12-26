Report card: Bills top Patriots, retake division lead

The Buffalo Bills retook control of the AFC East and their playoff destiny. The 33-21 defeat of the New England Patriots might be Buffalo’s best win all season.

The Bills (9-6) played a complete game and excelled offensively against some major adversity vs. the Patriots (9-6).

Here’s how Bills Wire graded Buffalo, position-by-position, in the win:

Quarterback: A+

(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Josh Allen didn’t look like an MVP. He looked like the MVP.

Allen sliced and diced the Patriots defense up without two of his top wide receivers and three replacements on the offensive line.

He finished the game 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 12 carries for 64 yards.

Allen was decisive, taking what the Patriots gave him underneath. In the first half, Allen connected with running back Devin Singletary five times for 39 yards underneath.

Then he changed his game. He went to his favorite players. Wideout Stefon Diggs was targeted 13 times and receiver Isaiah McKenzie was targeted 12.

Running back: A-

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Singletary’s final rushing stats don’t look pretty but there was no denying he had another great game for Buffalo.

Singletary finished with 12 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also had five catches for 39 yards.

The Bills brought Zack Moss back into the fold and Matt Breida was inactive. Moss had three carries for 12 yards and one catch for 13 yards. It’s clear based on usage who the Bills finally feel emerged themselves as the No. 1 back.

Tight End: B+

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Dawson Knox was the lone tight end on Buffalo’s active roster for the game.

Knox had a smaller role on offense than usual, with three targets but he’d still make an impact scoring his ninth touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. He’s tied with Diggs for the team lead.

Knox gets knocked down for failing to haul in a touchdown catch when the Bills were in a goal to go situation. Buffalo ended up settling for a field goal two plays later.

Wide Receiver: A+

(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Before the game it was said that Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders were going to need incredible performances for the Bills to beat the Patriots.

Instead, it was McKenzie putting the team on his back.

McKenzie had career-high 11 catches and 125 yards. He scored a touchdown as well. Diggs wasn’t a slouch either with 7-85-1. Sanders was the one left looking for more with two catches for 20 yards.

Buffalo didn’t have Cole Beasley or Gabriel Davis for this game because they were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If either were vaccinated they would’ve had a chance to help their team.

McKenzie stepped up for his teammates. Those two didn’t.

Offensive Line: A

(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Possibly the best game this unit had all season?

By my grades it certainly is.

The Bills were without Dion Dawkins to start the game but he was forced to enter after Ike Boettger suffered a serious injury to his Achilles.

Dawkins, who would have only been used in an emergency situation, took over at left tackle for Spencer Brown. Brown shifted back to right tackle and Ryan Bates played left guard. Daryl Williams shifted back inside to right guard.

Allen wasn’t sacked.

So much uncertainty on the line and they pulled through to dominate a Patriots line that dominated them less than a month ago.

Defensive Line: C

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Well the Patriots can still run the ball against the Bills and Mac Jones was protected relatively well.

Ed Oliver had a big day with one sack, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits. Greg Rousseau was the only other lineman to land a hit on Jones with two himself but he did not have a tackle.

The Patriots averaged 5.5 yards per carry and Damien Harris had three rushing touchdowns. If New England’s defense held the Bills better then the Patriots could have run it even more.

Linebacker: C

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Is Tremaine Edmunds good? Is Tremaine Edmunds bad? No one really knows.

The Bills trust him to lead their defense but it appears on every long run he’s the one in the middle missing something or doing something wrong. The Bills needed to quit overpursuing the front side of run blocks but they failed to do so against New England.

Edmunds still racks up box score stats, as he’s a frequent leader in tackles. He led the Bills with eight on Sunday. But tackles don’t tell the full story.

Matt Milano had a bit better day, helping limit the Patriots’ tight ends to doing virtually nothing on the field. He had four tackles.

Secondary: A+

(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Jones was not good. The Patriots weren’t forced to pass in the first matchup but had to rely on their rookie quarterback to make plays this time.

Jones completed under 50% of his passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. He had a rating of 31.4.

The longest pass the Patriots completed was 21 yards as the absence of Nelson Agholor was noticeable.

Taron Johnson was the star of the Bills secondary, keeping Patriots tight end Hunter Henry out of the reception column until the second half. Henry, New England’s leader in touchdowns, had only one catch for nine yards.

Micah Hyde notched two interceptions.

Special Teams: A+

(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Bills special teams unit had fewer snaps than normal. Buffalo didn’t punt a single time on Sunday.

Tyler Bass was 2/2 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points. The longest kick he attempted was 34 yards.

Marquez Stevenson is now Buffalo’s full-time returner. He had two kick returns for 49 yards and three punt returns for 34 yards. He had a long kick return of 31 yards and a long punt return of 15 yards.

No scores on a return but no penalty. This unit did its job.

