Report card: Bills top Patriots, 24-21

Ironically enough, the Buffalo Bills did something we’re not used to in a very familiar fashion on Sunday in Week 8. The Bills topped the New England Patriots 24-21, but in doing so, they looked the same as they have in recent weeks.

Against the lowly Jets, the Bills didn’t put a touchdown up in Week 7. Then against a now 2-5 Pats team, the Bills let a lesser foe hang around once again.

So how did the Bills look in that one? Here’s Bills Wire’s Week 8 report card following Buffalo’s win over New England: