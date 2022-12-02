Report card: Bills top Patriots, 24-10

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 13 report card for the Buffalo Bills (8-3) following the team’s 24-10 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football:

Quarterback: A

Josh Allen didn’t have a mind-blowing stat line, but he was solid in all facets of the game. He was 22-of-33 for 233 passing yards with two touchdowns.

His passing was accurate and his decision-making was solid. Outside of a fumble, one in which Patriots defensive end Josh Uche got in the backfield without any resistance, Allen did not make any mistakes. A solid all-around performance.

Running backs: A-

James Cook and Devin Singletary were a good one-two punch against the Pats. Cook led the way with 14 carries for 64 yards. In the air, he added sis grabs for 41 catches. Singletary had 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown run.

Nyheim Hines was ineffective ran two times for -3 yards, but he did have one catch for 21 yards.

Receivers/ tight end: B+

Stefon Diggs had another very good week, leading Buffalo’s receivers with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown reception.

Isaiah McKenzie loves to play in Foxboro, as he had another solid performance in New England. McKenzie had five receptions for 44 yards. Beyond those two, the receiving corps was largely quiet.

Gabe Davis scored a touchdown; however, he had only one other reception in the game on seven target.

Tight end Dawson Knox was shutout and was later hurt. Also at tight end, Tommy Sweeney was active for Week 13. He had a very costly holding penalty which took away a deep touchdown catch for Diggs.

Offensive line: B

It was a better performance for the unit, as the offensive line created some decent running lanes for Cook and Singletary. Buffalo kept Matthew Judon, the NFL sack leader, quiet.

David Quessenberry struggled, but he gutted out the night in place of Dion Dawkins. Quessenberry sustained an ankle injury on one of the first plays.

Hopefully, Dawkins will be back sooner than later.

Defensive line: A-

The defensive line unit did not put up gaudy numbers. However, they put pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones with only the front four.

This allowed the secondary to have a sea of white jerseys facing Jones. The group struggled a little bit against running back Rhomandre Stevenson. However, Stevenson only carried the ball 10 times, so any major damage was mitigated.

Linebackers: A

Buffalo welcomed Treamine Edmunds back to the lineup. He was solid throughout. Edmunds led Buffalo with six tackles. Matt Milano had his usual strong game, ending with five tackles.

Secondary: B+

The secondary benefitted from a good performance by the front four and the fact that they played Jones.

Jones averaged only 5.4 yards per attempt. New England’s receivers failed to find any space on the field, a credit to Buffalo being able to drop seven players into coverage.

Special teams: B+

Nothing too exciting on this front. Tyler Bass made his only field goal and was perfect on all three PATs. Nyheim Hines averaged only 13 yards per kick return and two yards per punt return. The coverage units kept New England under wraps. In addition, the Bills recovered the late onside kick.

Coaching: A

It was largely a stress-free day for the coaching staff. Buffalo understood exactly what they had to do to take the win on Thursday night. Buffalo’s defense kept the Patriots offense from having any sort of meaningful progress on the day. The Bills offense moved the ball methodically and controlled the ball. Buffalo did not seem to feel any pressure, playing a solid game in all aspects.

